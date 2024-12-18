ETV Bharat / health

Hair Loss Isn't Always A Side Effect Of Radiation Therapy, Nor Is Pain

When it comes to cancer treatment, radiation therapy often evokes anxiety and uncertainty, largely fuelled by misconceptions and half-truths. People picture hair falling out in clumps, widespread pain, and a process that wreaks havoc on the body. However, it is one of the most precise and advanced tools in modern cancer care. It uses high-energy particles or waves, such as x-rays, gamma rays, electron beams, or protons, to destroy or damage cancer cells.

1. Radiation Therapy Targets Specific Areas With Precision

Many believe radiation therapy indiscriminately affects the entire body. However, Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, emphasizes, clarifies, “Unlike chemotherapy, which circulates throughout the body, it is highly targeted. It focuses on specific areas affected by cancer, delivering concentrated doses of radiation to destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.”

With advanced techniques like Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), doctors can pinpoint cancer cells with remarkable accuracy. This ensures that healthy tissues are largely spared, leading to fewer side effects and improved outcomes.

An illustration of cancer development (Freepik)

2. Hair Loss Is Not Always A Side Effect

One of the most persistent myths about radiation therapy is that it always causes hair loss. While chemotherapy can lead to widespread hair loss, radiation therapy’s impact is localized. The truth is, many patients undergoing radiation therapy experience no changes to their hair at all, depending on the treatment site.

Dr. Badiger says, “The extent of hair loss depends on the area being treated. If radiation is directed at the head or scalp, hair loss may occur in that localized region. For cancers treated in other areas, such as the lungs or prostate, it does not typically affect hair growth elsewhere on the body.”

3. Radiation Therapy Works Best When Combined With Other Treatments

Radiation therapy is a team player. It’s often integrated into a broader multidisciplinary treatment plan for maximum effectiveness. Dr. Badiger outlines three common scenarios:

Before Surgery: Radiation therapy can shrink tumors, making them easier to remove.