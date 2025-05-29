Simple Everyday Habits That Are Spiking Your Blood Sugar; Experts Say Stop Them Today

It is common to see your yearly blood reports showing up your blood sugar levels in dark. Age doesn't matter, it's just high. Many would say, "I don't consume excessive sugar" others would say "I don't consume sugar at all". But this is beyond sugar. Even if you are eating well and avoiding sugar most of the time, some of your daily habits can also be sabotaging your blood sugar levels. We got in touch with Dr Aamir Hussain, consultant physician to know how simple everyday habits that might be spiking your blood sugar without you realising it. Here's how you can fix it.

Starting Your Day With a Sugary Drink

Morning coffee with added sugar can raise glucose levels (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

A cup of coffee or an energy drink may give you a boost of energy to get to work, but it could also send your blood sugar levels soaring with high amounts of added sugar. Sugary drinks, even if it is a fruit shake or a juice lack important nutrients, like fibre, protein, that can help stablise blood sugar and if you drink them in the morning on an empty stomach, it can have greater impact on your blood sugar. Dr Hussain says if you can't give up sugary drink in the morning then try and reduce the added sugar in the drink. Also pair it with breakfast which is high in protein and fibre.

Not Drinking Enough Water

Increasing water intake can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Dehydration can not only reduce minerals from your body and cause kidney stones, but also add to increased blood sugar levels. It is because low water intake can lead to increased level of vasopressin and cortisol, two hormones that affect glucose regulation. Research shows that increasing water intake can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It is advisable to sip water throughout the day and not just when you are thirsty or when you are traveling.

Increased Stress

Stress triggers the release of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which can then increase blood sugar levels (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Stress triggers the release of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which can then increase blood sugar levels. Being in a stress for a long time or constantly can make you feel hungry and crave high-sugar food. This can add to the blood sugar levels. Dr Hussain says manage stress and practice mindfulness. He also suggests walking and exercising to manage stress.

Not Sleeping Enough

Sleep deprivation increases blood sugar as well as it can increase hunger and craving for sugary foods as well (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

With extra working hours or spending more time on your phone can hamper your sleep. Less sleep for a long period of time can affect your blood sugar levels. Several researches show that sleep deprivation increases blood sugar as well as it can increase hunger and craving for sugary foods as well. Aim for at least 7 hours of sleep every night. If you are having trouble sleeping, practice meditation and speak to a sleep specialist.

Drinking Sugary Beverages

Drinking sugary drinks regularly can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Morning coffee isn't the only culprit here, sipping sodas, chocolate milk, and fruit juices throughout the day can also add to the spike in your glucose levels. Drinking sugary drinks regularly can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Try and limit your increase of sugary drinks. Drink water and unsweetened tea.

Not Eating Enough Protein and Fibre

Eatign protein and vegetables before carbohydrates can reduce post-meal blood sugar levels (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Protein and fibre are good for health as both help slow the digestion process and prevent blood sugar spikes after meals. A 2020 study in people with type 2 diabetes found that eatign protein and vegetables before carbohydrates can reduce post-meal blood sugar levels by 40 per cent compared to eating carbs first. Add protein in your diet like chicken, eggs, fish. For vegetarians, veggies, whole grains are best source of protein and fibre.

Sitting For Long Hours

This is unavoidable as for working professionals sitting is part of their daily routine. Although, it is unavoidable, being sedentary increases the risk of many health conditions including type 2 diabetes. Try and take small breaks in between work. Walk after lunch and dinner, this will help you manage blood sugar levels. Doctors recommend 150 minutes of moderate activity and 75 minutes of rigorous activity every week. Additionally, strength training is essential.

Consuming Fast Foods

Refined carbs, unhealthy fats, and excess calories, which can spike blood sugar levels (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

It is a known fact that fast food is loaded with refined carbs, unhealthy fats, and excess calories, which can spike blood sugar levels. Researches show that eating home cooked meal reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Try and prepare meals and home but once in a while, junk food is not harmful, however, it should be compansiated with physical activity. Try and include lean proteins, healthy fats, and high-fiber carbs in your daily meal.

Things To Do If Your Blood Sugar Is High

Doctors recommend 150 minutes of moderate activity and 75 minutes of rigorous activity every week (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

If your reports show that your blood sugar is high, book an appointment with your doctor. Plan your diet as per doctor's advise and reduce the intake of sugar in any form.