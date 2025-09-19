ETV Bharat / health

H3N2 Virus Has Hit 69% Of Delhi-NCR: Here's What You Should Know, And How To Stay Safe

Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad are seeing a rise in flu-like illnesses. A recent survey by LocalCircles found that 69% of households have at least one person showing symptoms (viral fever, flu or COVID-like illness). In March 2025, it was 54%, so that’s a significant jump. The rising numbers are worrying because a large portion of households in Delhi-NCR are being impacted. When so many people get sick, hospitals can get overwhelmed. Vulnerable people (young children, older adults, those with other health problems) may suffer worse outcomes. Experts say the main culprit is the H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A. Here’s what you should know:

What Is H3N2?

Influenza A, subtype H3N2 is one of the common seasonal “flu” viruses circulating among people. Like other flu viruses, it changes (“mutates”) often. Because of this, strains may evolve so that immunity from previous infections or vaccines is not always perfect. It’s not new. H3N2 has caused seasonal flu epidemics for decades.

Common Symptoms

If affected by H3N2, people usually experience symptoms similar to seasonal flu. These include:

Sudden high fever, chills

Cough (often dry, but may become productive)

Sore throat, runny or blocked nose

Headache, body aches, muscle pain, fatigue

In some cases, especially in children: nausea, vomiting, even diarrhea.

Some symptoms fade in about 5-7 days, though certain effects like cough or fatigue may linger for a week or more.