H3N2 Virus Has Hit 69% Of Delhi-NCR: Here's What You Should Know, And How To Stay Safe
Published : September 19, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad are seeing a rise in flu-like illnesses. A recent survey by LocalCircles found that 69% of households have at least one person showing symptoms (viral fever, flu or COVID-like illness). In March 2025, it was 54%, so that’s a significant jump. The rising numbers are worrying because a large portion of households in Delhi-NCR are being impacted. When so many people get sick, hospitals can get overwhelmed. Vulnerable people (young children, older adults, those with other health problems) may suffer worse outcomes. Experts say the main culprit is the H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A. Here’s what you should know:
What Is H3N2?
Influenza A, subtype H3N2 is one of the common seasonal “flu” viruses circulating among people. Like other flu viruses, it changes (“mutates”) often. Because of this, strains may evolve so that immunity from previous infections or vaccines is not always perfect. It’s not new. H3N2 has caused seasonal flu epidemics for decades.
Common Symptoms
If affected by H3N2, people usually experience symptoms similar to seasonal flu. These include:
- Sudden high fever, chills
- Cough (often dry, but may become productive)
- Sore throat, runny or blocked nose
- Headache, body aches, muscle pain, fatigue
- In some cases, especially in children: nausea, vomiting, even diarrhea.
Some symptoms fade in about 5-7 days, though certain effects like cough or fatigue may linger for a week or more.
How It Spreads
H3N2 spreads very easily from person to person. When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even talks, droplets carrying the virus can move through the air (though usually not far) and infect someone close by. Touching surfaces contaminated by the virus (door handles, railings, etc.) and then touching your face (nose, eyes, mouth) can also transmit it. The incubation period (time from exposure to symptoms) is about 1-4 days, typically around 2 days.
Treatment And Recovery
Most people recover at home with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medication to relieve fever, headache, pain. According to WHO, antiviral medications (e.g., oseltamivir / Tamiflu) can help, especially if started early (within first 48 hours of symptoms). They may shorten illness duration and reduce complications. Monitoring high-risk people more closely (elderly, children under five, pregnant women, people with chronic disease) is important.
How Long Does Recovery Take?
For typical healthy adults: 5-7 days is usual for most symptoms like fever, headache, body aches. Some symptoms (especially cough, fatigue) may linger for up to 1-2 weeks more. For vulnerable groups or those who have complications (like pneumonia), recovery may take longer and require medical support.
How to Stay Safe & Prevent Transmission
- Get vaccinated: Annual seasonal flu vaccines include H3N2 strains and help reduce severity if you do get infected.
- Wash hands frequently with soap, especially after sneezing/coughing, before eating.
- Cover your mouth/nose when coughing or sneezing—use tissues or your elbow.
- Use masks in crowded or poorly ventilated places.
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick, stay away from crowds if there is a flu outbreak.
- Stay home when you’re sick, particularly until fever subsides, to avoid spreading the virus.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, remote controls, phones).
- Support your immune health, this means proper sleep, good nutrition, and staying hydrated.
