ETV Bharat / health

Guardians of the Gut: How T Cells Shield the Small Intestine From Infections

The gut is more than a place where food gets digested... it’s also a battleground for your immune system. The cells lining the small intestine face the dual challenge of absorbing nutrients while guarding against harmful invaders.

“This is a surface where pathogens can sneak in,” says Dr. Miguel Reina-Campos, Assistant Professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI). “That’s a massive challenge for the immune system.”

New research from scientists at LJI, UC San Diego, and the Allen Institute for Immunology reveals how a specialized group of immune cells, called tissue-resident memory CD8 T cells (TRM cells), move and adapt to fend off gut infections. Their findings, published in Nature, show that these cells undergo a strategic relocation in the small intestine, positioning themselves to stop infections before they reach deeper, more vulnerable areas.

These cells are Guardians of the Gut (Freepik)

Gut Immune Cells Adapt to Fight Infections

The small intestine’s unique structure, lined with tiny finger-like projections called villi and crypts between them, plays a critical role in how immune cells organize. Using cutting-edge spatial transcriptomics technology, which allows scientists to track immune cells and their activity in real-time, the researchers discovered two distinct populations of TRM cells:

Progenitor-like TRM cells: These cells stay hidden in the crypts, acting as a backup population ready to replenish the immune system.

Differentiated TRM cells: Positioned at the top of the villi, these cells are more exposed and serve as the first line of defense against pathogens.