Gut Instinct: Better Food, Sleep, Movement and a Little Dahi Can Keep Diabetes Away

Fibre is both food for you and food for the trillions of microbes in your belly. This is what’s called a symbiotic relationship.

According to Dr. Vahid S. Bharmal, Consultant- Adult & Paediatric Endocrinologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara, “Fibre is essential for a healthy gut and stable sugar levels. It feeds gut bacteria and slows glucose absorption, preventing a rise in sugar levels.”

You’d be amazed at how many things in the body start going right the moment you eat more fibre.

If someone were to invent a pill that made your gut work better, your mood improve, your weight stabilize, and your chances of getting type 2 diabetes shrink by half, you’d take it, wouldn’t you? The irony is that such a remedy already exists in the trifecta of fibre, sleep and probiotics.

Now here’s something curious: fermented foods aren’t just old-timey traditions or fridge leftovers that got lucky. They're biological superheroes. “Dahi (curd/ yoghurt) contains probiotics, which support gut health and help improve insulin sensitivity,” says Dr. Bharmal. In other words, a spoonful of dahi might do more for your pancreas than a drawer full of multivitamins.

A balanced gut microbiome (which is science-speak for “a happy tummy”) helps your body respond better to insulin (the hormone that regulates blood sugar). An unhappy gut, on the other hand, can throw everything off balance faster than an uncle at a wedding buffet.

The Enemies Within

Most modern snacks are engineered, not cooked. They’re the food equivalent of clickbait: designed to light up your brain and gut like Diwali lights. But they confuse your microbes, spike your insulin, and over time, push your body toward insulin resistance, the gateway to type 2 diabetes.

Refined carbohydrates (think white bread, sugary drinks, and those mysteriously soft bakery buns) are the main culprits. Says Dr. Bharmal, “Replace these with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to improve gut health.” If that sounds painfully wholesome, remember: your gut bacteria like actual food, not food-like substances.

A word in defence of healthy fats. Avocados, fatty fish, and nuts aren’t just for Instagram salads. They help reduce inflammation, protect the gut lining, and promote metabolic balance. Add in enough water and herbal teas, and you’ve got yourself a microbiome that hums along like a well-oiled machine (minus the oil).

“Hydration is essential,” Dr. Bharmal notes. “It maintains the mucosal lining of the intestines and promotes the growth of good bacteria.” So yes, drink your water, but maybe swap that second latte for a tulsi tea.

Sleep: The Forgotten Superfood

Your gut needs rest as much as your brain does. Messy sleep schedules mess up your hormones, which mess up your gut bacteria, which messes up your blood sugar. “Lack of sleep and stress negatively affect gut health and sugar levels,” says Dr. Bharmal. The ideal formula? Seven to nine hours of sleep, and daily stress relief through yoga, walking, or just learning to say “no” without guilt.

Move It or Lose It (Literally)

If you ever needed motivation to exercise, here it is: moving your body makes your insulin work better. It doesn’t matter whether it’s zumba or walking your overly enthusiastic Labrador walking ahead of you. Every step helps. “Exercising regularly increases insulin sensitivity,” Dr. Bharmal says, “helping cells utilize glucose more effectively.” As a bonus, your digestive system becomes more efficient too, which means less bloating, better mood, and fewer emergency antacids.

Gut-Brain-Blood Sugar Triangle

We used to think of digestion as separate from the rest of the body. Now we know better. Your gut, your brain, and your endocrine system are constantly talking. When one is off, the others listen. So improving gut health isn’t just about digestion. It’s about mood, energy, weight, and long-term health. And diabetes prevention starts with fibre, curd, sleep, and a brisk walk around the block.