Rare Surgery Leads To Removal Of 8125 Stones From Gall Bladder

Gurugram: In a rare surgical feat the doctors at a hospital in Gurugram removed 8125 stones from the gall bladder of a 70-year-old man. This provided a long sought relief to the patient who was undergoing immense pain and restlessness besides having experienced stomach ache, fever, lack of appetite and weakness over the last few years. He was also experiencing heaviness in his chest.

The surgery was conducted over an hour at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute. The patient was reluctant to get treatment initially but uncontrollable pain brought him to the hospital in a serious condition. An ultrasound scan detected heaviness in his gall bladder and the doctors immediately performed a minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery taking out thousands of stones. The patient was relieved from the hospital after two days.

The support team involved in the surgery took hours to count the 8125 stones that had been extracted from the patient’s gall bladder. Director Gastrointestinal Oncology Dr Amit Javed disclosed, "It surely was a rare case if not unique."

He said that if not treated in time the stones grow in size. In this case also carelessness had led to such a condition. If ignored for some more time, it could have led to an infection in the gall bladder causing further complications besides an increase in stomach pain.

"If no treatment is taken even at this stage there can be puss formation in the gall bladder and the inner lining starts getting hard. It can lead to fibrosis and even cancer of the gall bladder," Javed said.

The doctors at the institute disclosed that the stones are made of cholesterol and this is because of obesity and an intake of high cholesterol diet. Referring to the patient they said that that his condition is stable and there is very little discomfort.