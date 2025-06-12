Anushka Sharma’s Wellness Staple Is Almond Milk, Here's How To Make It At Home Along With 6 Other Vegan Milks

If you’re still adding dairy to your coffee, cereal, or smoothie, it might be time to upgrade. The rise of plant-based alternatives is a full-blown health movement not just among nutritionists or Silicon Valley biohackers. Bollywood A-listers have joined the plant-based brigade too. Actress Anushka Sharma swears by almond milk, crediting it for skin clarity and gut comfort, while fashion icon Sonam Kapoor prefers oat milk in her coffee for its creamy texture and gentle effect on her digestion.

Benefits of Vegan Milks

Plant-based milks tick off several boxes: no lactose bloat, reduced inflammation, gut-friendly nutrients, and a lighter ecological footprint. You can make most of these in under 10 minutes at home with nothing more than a blender, a strainer, and a few basic ingredients. You control what goes into your body. No preservatives, hidden sugars or additives.

1. Almond Milk

Almond milk is rich in Vitamin E (Getty Images)

Let’s start with almond milk, a favourite of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. It’s rich in vitamin E, known for skin health and reducing inflammation. To make it, soak one cup of raw almonds overnight, blend with three cups of water, and strain through a nut milk bag or muslin cloth. Optional: Add a dash of cinnamon, salt, or a date for natural sweetness. Bonus points for saving the leftover pulp and turning it into almond flour.

2. Oat Milk

Oat milk is budget-friendly (Getty Images)

Next comes oat milk, Sonam Kapoor’s choice for her daily brew. It’s smooth, budget-friendly, and full of beta-glucans, which support heart health. Blend one cup of rolled oats with three cups of cold water, but don’t over-blend... unless you want slime instead of silk. Strain it twice for best results, and throw in a drop of vanilla extract if you’re aiming for coffeehouse vibes.

3. Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is great for dessert (Getty Images)

For those who love a tropical kick, coconut milk is your go-to. It’s rich in MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides), which provide quick energy and support brain health. Blend a cup of fresh shredded coconut with two cups of hot water, let it sit for five minutes, then blend and strain. It’s fantastic in curries, smoothies, and desserts, though not the best in coffee.

4. Soy Milk

Soy milk is high in protein (Getty Images)

Soy milk remains the OG plant-based protein king. It’s the closest in nutrition to cow’s milk, making it ideal for protein-focused eaters. Soak a cup of soybeans overnight, boil for five minutes, then blend with three cups of water. Strain and simmer for 20 minutes. It’s slightly labour-intensive, but if your goals include muscle recovery and lean strength, it pays off.

5. Cashew Milk

Cashew milk does not require straining (Getty Images)

For cashew milk, no straining is required. It’s rich, creamy, and takes only two minutes to make. Soak one cup of raw cashews for four hours, blend with three cups of water, and you’re done. Add nutmeg or maple syrup if you want it to double as dessert.

6. Rice Milk

Rice milk is hypoallergenic and easy on the wallet. Cook a cup of long-grain rice, blend with three to four cups of water, and strain. It’s lower in fat but higher in starch, so use it in moderation—ideally in baking or smoothies.

7. Flax Milk

Flax milk tastes mildly nutty (Getty Images)

Hemp milk rounds out this list, offering omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium both vital for brain function and stress management. Blend a quarter cup of flaxseeds with three cups of water for 15 seconds and strain. Voila! You have nutritionally rich plant-based milk ready for use (avoid using it in hot beverages). It’s quick, and tastes mildly nutty. Add cacao and cayenne for a post-workout kick.

Homemade vegan milk offers control, purity, and performance gains. Each batch can be stored in a glass bottle for 4-5 days, giving you a cost-effective and efficient base for everything from coffee to protein shakes. Most importantly, by customizing your blends, you ensure you're fuelling your body with what it needs, when it needs it.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition)