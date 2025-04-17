ETV Bharat / health

Be The Shade This Summer: How To Keep Dogs, Cats And Birds Cool On The Streets

There’s something about the Indian summer that makes you feel like you’ve stepped inside an oven that forgot it was supposed to stop at 250 degrees. The sun hangs in the sky like a personal grudge. And somewhere, under the skeletal shade of a parked car or curled up beside a rusting box is a panting stray dog trying to make peace with the sun.

If you’ve lived in India long enough, you’ll know that we share our cities with a veritable Noah’s Ark of creatures: cows at traffic junctions, squirrels in your electrical wiring, pigeons who’ve colonized every windowsill, and street dogs who guard their chosen gully with a dedication unmatched by even your most loyal watchman.

In summer, these animals are as vulnerable as we are, if not more. The difference is that you have a fridge, a fan, and the ability to whine about the heat. They don’t. Indian summer is not subtle. While we crank up our ACs, sip our shikanji, and complain on Instagram, countless creatures suffer quietly because they can't speak or escape. So let’s be the species that helps.

This guide is for anyone who’s ever felt a twinge of sympathy watching a bird drink rainwater off a pothole, or a dog digging under a dusty bush looking for three square inches of shade. Let’s talk about how to help our four-legged and winged neighbours survive the summer.

Water, Water Everywhere

Let’s begin with the most obvious and most life-saving gesture you can make this season: leave out water. A bowl of clean water in front of your house, on your terrace, in the corner of your colony park. An old steel dish will do. A clay pot is better. This is not just for the odd parched dog. It helps cats, cows, birds, bees, squirrels. Refill it daily. Clean it weekly. You’ll be amazed how quickly it becomes the most happening water cooler in the neighbourhood.

Leave a clean bowl of water in the open (Getty Images)

The Great Shade Shortage

If you think you’re hot under the collar after a five-minute auto ride, imagine being a street dog without a collar at all, walking barefoot on a road that could fry an egg in eight minutes. Stray animals need access to shade but thanks to concrete jungles, tarred roads, and our aesthetic obsession with marble tiles, there’s precious little to go around. So help out: