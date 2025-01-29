ETV Bharat / health

7 Early Signs of Digestive Issues In Kids, A Guide For Parents

Your child may not always be able to describe what they’re feeling, so it’s up to parents to spot the warning signs of digestive problems.

Girl eating a burger and fries
Spot gastro issues early and save your child from pain in the long run (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 4:53 PM IST

Parents always want our children to be healthy and happy. But when children start complaining about stomach aches, bloating, or changes in bathroom habits, it can be hard to tell if it's just a minor issue or something more serious.

Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders (which affect the stomach and intestines) are quite common in children and can be lethal. It accounts for 10% of paediatric deaths worldwide. Recognizing the early signs can help parents take action before the problem gets worse. Dr. Mubashshir Khan, Consultant - Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, explains the most common symptoms of GI disorders in kids and why early detection is important.

Boy eating a chocolate dessert
Limit the amount of sugary foods your child eats (Freepik)

1. Frequent Stomach Pain

Kids often say they have a tummy ache, but persistent abdominal pain (especially if it happens regularly or after meals) could signal a digestive issue. If your child keeps complaining about stomach pain, it’s worth paying attention to when it happens and whether it's linked to eating certain foods.

2. Bloating Or A Swollen Belly

Your child’s stomach might feel hard, swollen, or uncomfortably full, even if they haven’t eaten much. This could be due to trapped gas, food intolerances, or an underlying digestive problem.

3. Constipation or Diarrhoea

If your child has trouble passing stool (constipation) or frequently has loose, watery stools (diarrhoea), it could mean their digestive system isn’t working properly. Some kids even switch between constipation and diarrhoea, which could be a sign of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or food allergies.

4. Nausea And Vomiting

While an occasional upset stomach is normal, frequent nausea or vomiting could indicate acid reflux, food sensitivities, or infections. If your child throws up often or has nausea that won’t go away, it’s time to consult a doctor.

5. Sudden Weight Loss

If your child is eating less than usual or losing weight without explanation, it could be due to a digestive issue like celiac disease or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Pay attention to whether they refuse certain foods or complain about discomfort after eating.

6. Blood In Their Poop

If you notice bright red blood or dark, tarry stool, it could mean intestinal bleeding from infections, food intolerances, or conditions like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. This is a serious symptom that requires immediate medical attention.

7. Skin Rashes, Joint Pain, or Eye Swelling

It might surprise you, but digestive issues can also cause skin rashes, swollen joints, or eye irritation. These symptoms could indicate inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), food allergies, or immune system problems.

Pay attention to your child's eating habits
Pay attention to your child's eating habits (Freepik)

What Parents Can Do To Support Children's Digestive Health

  • Watch for Symptoms – Keep track of how often these issues happen and whether certain foods trigger them.
  • Encourage A Healthy Diet – Give your child fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and avoid junk food that may cause stomach troubles.
  • Keep Them Hydrated – Drinking enough water helps with digestion and prevents constipation.
  • Limit Sugary and Processed Foods – Avoid snacks that cause bloating and stomach pain like sodas, chips, and excessive sweets.
  • Visit A Doctor When Needed – If symptoms persist for more than two weeks, consult a paediatrician or gastroenterologist.

By paying attention to your child's eating habits, bowel movements, and overall health, you can help prevent serious conditions and ensure your child gets the right treatment.

