7 Early Signs of Digestive Issues In Kids, A Guide For Parents

Parents always want our children to be healthy and happy. But when children start complaining about stomach aches, bloating, or changes in bathroom habits, it can be hard to tell if it's just a minor issue or something more serious.

Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders (which affect the stomach and intestines) are quite common in children and can be lethal. It accounts for 10% of paediatric deaths worldwide. Recognizing the early signs can help parents take action before the problem gets worse. Dr. Mubashshir Khan, Consultant - Neonatology at Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune, explains the most common symptoms of GI disorders in kids and why early detection is important.

1. Frequent Stomach Pain

Kids often say they have a tummy ache, but persistent abdominal pain (especially if it happens regularly or after meals) could signal a digestive issue. If your child keeps complaining about stomach pain, it’s worth paying attention to when it happens and whether it's linked to eating certain foods.

2. Bloating Or A Swollen Belly

Your child’s stomach might feel hard, swollen, or uncomfortably full, even if they haven’t eaten much. This could be due to trapped gas, food intolerances, or an underlying digestive problem.

3. Constipation or Diarrhoea

If your child has trouble passing stool (constipation) or frequently has loose, watery stools (diarrhoea), it could mean their digestive system isn’t working properly. Some kids even switch between constipation and diarrhoea, which could be a sign of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or food allergies.

4. Nausea And Vomiting

While an occasional upset stomach is normal, frequent nausea or vomiting could indicate acid reflux, food sensitivities, or infections. If your child throws up often or has nausea that won’t go away, it’s time to consult a doctor.