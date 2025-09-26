ETV Bharat / health

Simple Guide For Reading And Understanding Medicine Labels

When was the last time you actually read the small print on a medicine strip or bottle before popping a pill? Most of us don’t bother. We trust the doctor, the chemist, or just our memory of what we took last time. But that small strip of text can make a huge difference between safe recovery and a health blunder.

In India, we tend to self-medicate. A leftover strip from last time. A pill suggested by a neighbour. But the truth is: one careless mistake can cause harm. Reading labels is not “extra work.” It’s basic self-care. As Jeevan Kasara, Director and CEO of Steris Healthcare, says: “Simply reading the label can make a world of difference, and avoid a lot of mistakes which can be harmful to one’s health.”

1. Active Ingredient

Every medicine has an “active ingredient.” That’s the actual chemical doing the work in your body. The brand name might change (Crocin, Dolo, Calpol) but the active ingredient (paracetamol, in this case) is the same. If you’re taking two medicines with the same active ingredient, you could be doubling the dose without realizing. Dangerous interactions can happen when certain drugs mix.

Tip: Always check the active ingredient name. Write it down if you’re on multiple meds.

2. Expiry Date

That date printed on the strip or bottle is not just formality. It’s the last day the medicine is guaranteed to be safe and effective. After that, it may not work or worse, it could harm you.

Remember: Expired medicine is like expired milk. You wouldn’t drink sour milk. Don’t swallow expired pills either.

3. Side Effects

Labels list possible side effects like drowsiness, nausea, or skin rashes. Most of us ignore this, but knowing it helps you react faster. If you suddenly feel dizzy after a tablet, it’s not “in your head.” The medicine might be the reason.