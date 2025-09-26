Simple Guide For Reading And Understanding Medicine Labels
No-nonsense guide for Indian households to understand ingredients, expiry dates, warnings, and side effects so that you never risk your family's health.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST
When was the last time you actually read the small print on a medicine strip or bottle before popping a pill? Most of us don’t bother. We trust the doctor, the chemist, or just our memory of what we took last time. But that small strip of text can make a huge difference between safe recovery and a health blunder.
In India, we tend to self-medicate. A leftover strip from last time. A pill suggested by a neighbour. But the truth is: one careless mistake can cause harm. Reading labels is not “extra work.” It’s basic self-care. As Jeevan Kasara, Director and CEO of Steris Healthcare, says: “Simply reading the label can make a world of difference, and avoid a lot of mistakes which can be harmful to one’s health.”
1. Active Ingredient
Every medicine has an “active ingredient.” That’s the actual chemical doing the work in your body. The brand name might change (Crocin, Dolo, Calpol) but the active ingredient (paracetamol, in this case) is the same. If you’re taking two medicines with the same active ingredient, you could be doubling the dose without realizing. Dangerous interactions can happen when certain drugs mix.
Tip: Always check the active ingredient name. Write it down if you’re on multiple meds.
2. Expiry Date
That date printed on the strip or bottle is not just formality. It’s the last day the medicine is guaranteed to be safe and effective. After that, it may not work or worse, it could harm you.
Remember: Expired medicine is like expired milk. You wouldn’t drink sour milk. Don’t swallow expired pills either.
3. Side Effects
Labels list possible side effects like drowsiness, nausea, or skin rashes. Most of us ignore this, but knowing it helps you react faster. If you suddenly feel dizzy after a tablet, it’s not “in your head.” The medicine might be the reason.
Tip: If a listed side effect feels serious, call your doctor. Don’t just Google in panic.
4. Precautions
Some medicines work only if taken on an empty stomach. Some need food alongside. Others don’t mix well with alcohol. The label will tell you. Skipping this part can make the medicine less effective or give you stomach pain. So before gulping it down, check: Food or no food? Alcohol is okay or not?
5. Warning Symbols
For households with kids or elderly family members, warning signs on medicine packs are critical. A small red triangle, for instance, may mean “may cause drowsiness, don’t drive.”
Says Kasara, “Labels on the medicine also include precaution instructions which may say to refrain from alcohol, or where the medicine should be consumed with food. For households with children or those who are elderly, the warning symbols on medications should be studied.”
6. Storage Instructions
Some medicines need to be stored in the fridge, others away from sunlight. Ignoring this can spoil them before expiry. Always read and follow storage instructions.
The next time you reach for a pill, pause. Follow our guide and check the label. Read the fine print. Protect yourself and your family.
