Growing Inclination Among Indians For Healthy Snacks; 67% Prefer Makhana, Dry Fruits: Survey Report

Hyderabad: There is a growing inclination towards healthy snacks among Indians. A recent survey report 'The Healthy Snacking Report-2024' has revealed that 73 percent of people read the details of ingredients and nutritional values printed on the packets before buying snacks.
In the background of growing concern over adulteration of food items, leading snacks manufacturer Farmlay has come up with this report intending to know the food choices of people. Around 6,000 people were surveyed across the country and of the 73 percent who read labels, 93 percent said they were trying to switch to healthier foods, thereby revealing a trend to shift for healthier options and make selections after reading the labels.
Nine out of every 10 people surveyed said they are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional snacks. According to this report, 60 percent of Indians are opting for natural snacks like pulses and whole grains. Makhana (foxnuts) and dry fruits, which are rich in nutritional value, have turned out to be the king of kings in the snacks segment, winning the hearts of the youth.
As per the report, 67 percent of Indians prefer dry fruits and nutrient-rich makhana, a superfood native to India. This powerhouse takes centre stage for Gen Z with 49 percent choosing it as a top snack. Around 59 percent of millennials and 47 percent Gen X reach out for makhanas.
Around 70 percent of those surveyed said they like to take snacks while having tea or coffee in the evening. However, 58 percent said that buying healthy snacks is a burden because of the high retail costs.
The report has also revealed that Indians are prioritising health without sacrificing taste. Three qualities are sought in healthy snack. Sixty percent of those surveyed are calorie-conscious, 58 percent opt for natural, wholesome ingredients and 55 percent look out for snacks free from additives and prefer authentic flavours and unadulterated ingredients.
