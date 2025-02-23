ETV Bharat / health

Govt Reviewing Infrastructure of District Hospitals for Setting up Daycare Cancer Centres

New Delhi: The government has started a survey to identify the gaps and review the infrastructure of all district hospitals in order to implement the budget announcement of setting up daycare cancer centres in all health facilities over the next three years.

The estimated expenditure for setting up these centres will be Rs 3,200 crore over the next three years, Union Health Ministry officials said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech that the government will facilitate the setting up of daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over the next three years and 200 of these will be established in 2025-26.

"This will lead to an increase in access to quality cancer care for more people, especially in rural areas. Also, this will reduce the burden on tertiary care centres, allowing them to focus on more complex cases, by offering such services at the district level," she said.

A senior official said these will be four-six bedded centres and will focus on providing chemotherapy services and conducting cancer prevention and awareness programmes.

"We have started conducting a gap analysis and reviewing the infrastructure of all district hospitals for setting up these cancer centres. As part of the exercise we will also assess the cancer load in these district hospitals," the official added.