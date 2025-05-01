Understanding Global Development Delay Awareness Day; Raising Awareness About It

Hyderabad: Global Developmental Delay Awareness Day is celebrated every year on May 1. The term Developmental Delay or Global Development Delay is used when a child takes longer to reach certain developmental milestones than other children their age.
This might include learning to walk or talk, movement skills, learning new things and interacting with others socially and emotionally. GDD has various causes linked with the functioning of the central nervous system, such as trauma to the central nervous system, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, etc.
Everyone is encouraged to post a picture of themselves wearing something yellow and explain why to raise awareness of an invisible disability.
The Link Between GDD and Intellectual Disability
The term global developmental delay is generally used for children under the age of five who show a delay in reaching major developmental milestones. Mild GDD can be transitory and overcome with early intervention and exercises. However, some cognitive and intellectual developmental delays that extend into adulthood can lead to a later diagnosis of intellectual disability. The term intellectual disability describes a delay in intellectual development and functioning. ID can vary from mild to more prominent.
What Are The Symptoms In Each Developmental Domain?
- Gross and Fine Motor: delayed ability to sit, crawl or walk; delayed ability to jump, run and climb; inability to grasp objects; inability to hold utensils, work with objects, and draw
- Speech and Language: difficulty speaking or delayed speaking; difficulty understanding language; inability to express thoughts
- Cognition: lack of curiosity; short attention span and easily distracted; poor memory; inability to connect actions with consequences; difficulty with problem-solving or logical thinking
- Personal And Social Development: difficulty communicating or socialising with others; inability to express and control emotions; lower than average IQ test scores; showing repetitive and restricted behaviour; showing extreme behaviour (unusually fearful, aggressive, shy or sad)
- Activities Of Daily Living: Inability to do everyday tasks like getting dressed, eating, brushing teeth, washing hands or going to the bathroom without help.
Global Developmental Delay in Adults
Developmental delay that appears in early childhood and continues into adulthood might be assessed and diagnosed as a developmental disability. In many cases, developmental delays don’t extend into adulthood and can be overcome during childhood. Adults with global developmental delay may experience different developmental difficulties in multiple areas of basic life activities, including:
- Personal care
- Receptive and expressive communication
- Learning and cognitive activities
- Motor activities and mobility
- Self-reliance
Global Developmental Delay Treatment
The treatment plan often involves developing a network of support, such as parents, carers, support workers and professionals that will help children with the day-to-day challenges of GDD. Treatments will also work differently for different people. Some of the most common forms of treatment and support include:
- Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy
- Speech and Language Therapy
- Early Childhood Special Education
- Behavioural Therapy
- With compassionate support and care, children diagnosed with GDD can learn the necessary skills and live fulfilled lives in their community.
Causes Of Global Developmental Delay
|When
|Possible Causes
|Prenatal (before birth)
|Intrinsic: genetic, central nervous system malformations, metabolic
Extrinsic: teratogens/toxins (drugs of abuse, medications, etc.), infections
|Perinatal (time frame from one year before to 18 to 24 months after birth)
|Asphyxia, prematurity, neonatal complications
|Postnatal (first six weeks after birth)
|Neglect/psychosocial environment, infections, trauma, toxins