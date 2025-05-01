ETV Bharat / health

Understanding Global Development Delay Awareness Day; Raising Awareness About It

Hyderabad: Global Developmental Delay Awareness Day is celebrated every year on May 1. The term Developmental Delay or Global Development Delay is used when a child takes longer to reach certain developmental milestones than other children their age.

This might include learning to walk or talk, movement skills, learning new things and interacting with others socially and emotionally. GDD has various causes linked with the functioning of the central nervous system, such as trauma to the central nervous system, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, etc.

Everyone is encouraged to post a picture of themselves wearing something yellow and explain why to raise awareness of an invisible disability.

The Link Between GDD and Intellectual Disability

The term global developmental delay is generally used for children under the age of five who show a delay in reaching major developmental milestones. Mild GDD can be transitory and overcome with early intervention and exercises. However, some cognitive and intellectual developmental delays that extend into adulthood can lead to a later diagnosis of intellectual disability. The term intellectual disability describes a delay in intellectual development and functioning. ID can vary from mild to more prominent.

What Are The Symptoms In Each Developmental Domain?