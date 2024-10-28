Gen Z is Saying Goodbye to Anti-Ageing and Hello to Prejuvenation

Gen Z is not only obsessed with “glow-up” transformations and filters but also very conscious of how stress, diet, pollution, and screen exposure affect their appearance. Millennials, meanwhile, are often looking younger than their actual age, causing Gen Z to seek new ways to keep up.

Gen Z's approach to skincare is quite different from the conventional “anti-ageing” mindset, where people wait until signs of ageing are visible and then attempt to reverse them. In contrast, Gen Z is getting a headstart with the trend of Prejuvenation.

What is Prejuvenation?

Prejuvenation or "preventive rejuvenation" refers to a proactive approach to beauty and is aimed at staving off ageing before its signs start showing up. Unlike traditional anti-ageing, Prejuvenation is about “stopping the clock” early. It involves measures like starting skincare regimens in one’s teens or early twenties, establishing routines that prevent rather than treat skin damage.

The term “Prejuvenation” began surfacing in the early 2010s, mainly in skincare and dermatology circles, and soon found traction with younger generations. With the rise of social media, especially platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, the focus on a youthful appearance grew stronger.

The Social Media Trigger

Zoomers have grown up in a digital world, with social media acting as both a mirror and a window. Filters, FaceTune, and high-definition cameras have created a culture where flawless skin and glowing complexions are the norm. When you add in the ever-present comparison game that social media can create, the pressure to look youthful and maintain it becomes all-important.

Interestingly, social media has also made Gen Z hyper-aware of environmental stressors and other modern-age challenges that accelerate skin ageing. Constant exposure to their own reflections in selfies and Zoom calls has heightened their awareness of their skin, leading them to explore ways to keep their skin looking its best for longer.

Thus was born the Prejuvenation movement: a blend of social media’s influence, early education on skincare, and an understanding that today’s habits shape tomorrow’s appearance.

BEAUTIFUL WOMEN WHO SWEAR BY PREJUVENATION:

Ananya Panday

Gen Z Bollywood star Ananya Panday is an advocate for both skincare and wellness. She is known for her minimal makeup look and an emphasis on hydration, often using skincare products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid to maintain skin moisture. Ananya also incorporates SPF into her daily routine and a consistent sleep schedule.

Ananya Panday (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has spoken openly about her skincare treatments and beauty routine, which includes regular cleansing, moisturising, and the use of products that support skin hydration and protection. She is also a gym rat and functional training, and often uses natural ingredients for skin care.

Jahnvi Kapoor (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is known for her disciplined lifestyle, which includes a combination of skincare, fitness, and healthy eating habits. Sara actively avoids heavy makeup when she’s off duty, preferring to let her skin breathe. She practices regular use of sunscreen and focuses on hydration, opting for homemade face masks.

Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is a strong proponent of a skincare routine that emphasizes prevention, including the consistent use of sunscreen, high-quality moisturizers, and regular facial massages to maintain skin elasticity. Kiara’s dedication to fitness and yoga also plays a big role in her prejuvenation approach, as she actively practices mindfulness and stress management to keep her skin looking fresh and vibrant.

Kiara Advani (Instagram)

HOW TO PRACTISE PREJUVENATION:

Here’s ETV Health's breakdown of the essential habits and practices to adopt:

Limit Blue Light Exposure

We’re more exposed to screens than ever, and blue light has been shown to contribute to skin ageing. Blue light-blocking creams are becoming a popular part of the Prejuvenation toolkit, and some even use screen protectors that filter blue light. Reducing screen time before bed can also help minimise blue light exposure, which disrupts sleep cycles and, in turn, can impact skin health.

Introduce Retinoids Slowly

Retinoids, such as retinol and its derivatives, are known for their anti-ageing benefits. Starting with a mild formulation early on (early 20s) can help build the skin’s tolerance to this ingredient, which promotes cell turnover and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Retinoids should be introduced gradually. Once a week initially, then slowly increasing frequency as tolerated.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Your diet plays a crucial role in skin health. Gen Z is less inclined towards sugar and processed foods, choosing instead to eat a balanced diet with anti-inflammatory properties. This includes foods rich in antioxidants (berries, leafy greens) and omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish, nuts, and seeds), which help combat inflammation and oxidative stress that can contribute to ageing.

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol. Both have a significant impact on skin ageing. Cigarettes, in particular, deplete oxygen in the skin and accelerate the breakdown of collagen, leading to premature wrinkles. Alcohol dehydrates the skin, making it look dull and tired. Many in Gen Z are choosing to embrace a “sober curious” lifestyle, avoiding these substances or indulging only occasionally to keep their skin looking fresh and youthful.

Explore Non-Invasive Treatments

Treatments like microneedling and LED light therapy have gained popularity for their skin-rejuvenating effects. Microneedling stimulates collagen production, while light therapy addresses inflammation and can even improve skin texture. These treatments are part of Gen Z’s Prejuvenation strategy, offering minimal downtime and long-term benefits.

Prioritise Sleep And Hydration

Skin undergoes repair while we sleep, making consistent and sufficient rest essential. Gen Z is increasingly recognising that beauty sleep isn’t just a saying. It's essential to cellular repair and regeneration. To support the skin’s natural repair process, aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Also, consider silk pillowcases to reduce friction on the skin and avoid premature lines.

Hydrated skin looks plumper, healthier, and is less prone to fine lines. Hydration isn’t just about drinking water (although that’s important). It also includes using hydrating serums (like those containing hyaluronic acid) and maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Cleanser, Moisturiser and Sunscreen

Consistent cleansing and moisturising routines form the backbone of Prejuvenation. Starting as early as your teens, these routines help keep the skin balanced and protected from environmental stressors. Choose a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser suited to your skin type, as these will be foundational in preventing early ageing.

If Prejuvenation has a golden rule, it’s this: wear sunscreen every day. Gen Z is particularly enthusiastic about SPF, treating it as the first and most important step in Prejuvenation. Aim for a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher, even on cloudy days.

Focus On The Eyes And Neck Early

The skin around the eyes is thin and delicate, making it one of the first areas to show signs of ageing. Incorporating a gentle eye cream with hydrating or collagen-boosting ingredients early on can help delay the formation of fine lines.

The neck is often overlooked in skincare routines, yet it ages as quickly as the face. Applying moisturizer, sunscreen, and retinoid creams to the neck area is essential in Prejuvenation. Many Gen Z-ers have taken up “face and neck yoga” to maintain tone and elasticity in these areas.

Mindful Stress Management

Chronic stress can accelerate ageing, so managing it early is a vital component of Prejuvenation. Practices like meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises are becoming cornerstones of Gen Z’s lifestyle. Not only do these activities promote mental well-being, but they also keep cortisol (the stress hormone) in check, which can contribute to signs of ageing.

At the end of the day, Prejuvenation is a 180-degree lifestyle change that reflects Gen Z’s proactive attitude towards health and wellness. This generation is setting a new standard: preventive, holistic, and self-aware. As Prejuvenation grows in popularity, it’s likely to influence more than just skincare.