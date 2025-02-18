ETV Bharat / health

Cook Chicken Thoroughly And Skip Pre-Cut Raw Salads To Reduce Guillain-Barré Syndrome Risk, Plus Essential Food Safety Tips You Need To Know

How to cook in order to cut risk of GBS ( Freepik )

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases are rising in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka is on high alert too. Experts warn that proper food handling and cooking protocols are crucial to reducing the risk of bacterial infections linked to this disorder.

While the exact cause of GBS remains unknown, Dr. C.C. Nair, Internal Medicine Expert at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, says that the condition is often triggered by infections, especially those caused by Campylobacter jejuni (a dangerous bacterium commonly found in undercooked poultry). Contaminated vegetables, dairy and kitchen surfaces can also be silent carriers of harmful bacteria.

To safeguard yourself and your family, follow these food safety protocols:

Make sure your chicken dish is cooked to 75°C (Freepik)

1. Cook Chicken to the Right Temperature

If you’re in the habit of eating slightly pink chicken, stop immediately. Campylobacter jejuni thrives in undercooked poultry and is one of the leading bacterial causes linked to GBS.

Safe Cooking Tips:

Always cook chicken to an internal temperature of 75°C (165°F) to kill bacteria.

Use a food thermometer instead of relying on colour or texture.

Avoid washing raw chicken; this can spread bacteria to other kitchen surfaces.

2. Wash Vegetables Thoroughly

Improperly washed vegetables can harbour bacteria, pesticides, and toxins, making them a potential risk factor for infection. Dr. Nair advises washing all produce under running water to eliminate contaminants.