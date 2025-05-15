ETV Bharat / health

GAAD 2025: Accessibility Is the Missing Link in True Workplace Inclusion

Imagine a new app built to boost employee engagement. It’s slick, AI-powered, has chat features, polls, GIFs. Everyone’s thrilled except the visually impaired analyst who can’t navigate it because the buttons aren’t screen reader-compatible. Or the deaf programmer who finds company town halls inaccessible because the captions lag by 10 seconds and miss half the context. Or the employee with ADHD overwhelmed by chaotic UI design and flashing alerts.

The product team says, “We’ll fix that in the next update.” The HR rep says, “But we hired them, isn’t that inclusion?” And here lies the flaw in our logic. You cannot say “everyone is welcome” while designing systems that exclude. This is what Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) seeks to change. Not just through tech tweaks and compliance audits, but by shifting the narrative... by reframing accessibility as the essential architecture of inclusion, not the decorative trim.

Says Sonica Aron, Founder of Marching Sheep, “Inclusion without accessibility is like inviting someone to a conversation but refusing to hand them a microphone. Whether it's digital tools, physical infrastructure, or workplace culture, true inclusion begins when we design for everyone, not just the majority.”

In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed. It was hailed as a landmark civil rights law promising equal access to employment, public accommodations, and transportation. Over three decades later, we’ve seen ramps installed, braille signs affixed, and closed captions embedded in videos. Yet, something isn’t quite adding up.

We are told that inclusion is the goal. Diversity and equity are cornerstones of modern work culture. But for the more than one billion people worldwide living with disabilities, this welcome often feels like being invited to a party held at the top of a spiral staircase, with the elevator still “under maintenance.”

The False Confidence of Afterthoughts

The paradox of inclusion is that it often stops at intention. Diversity initiatives focus on hiring. Equity measures might include compensation audits. But accessibility is usually buried somewhere between “phase two of the rollout” and “budget permitting.” Which is odd, because accessibility is the only part of inclusion that is tangible.