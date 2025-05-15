GAAD 2025: Accessibility Is the Missing Link in True Workplace Inclusion

Imagine a new app built to boost employee engagement. It’s slick, AI-powered, has chat features, polls, GIFs. Everyone’s thrilled except the visually impaired analyst who can’t navigate it because the buttons aren’t screen reader-compatible. Or the deaf programmer who finds company town halls inaccessible because the captions lag by 10 seconds and miss half the context. Or the employee with ADHD overwhelmed by chaotic UI design and flashing alerts.
The product team says, “We’ll fix that in the next update.” The HR rep says, “But we hired them, isn’t that inclusion?” And here lies the flaw in our logic. You cannot say “everyone is welcome” while designing systems that exclude. This is what Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) seeks to change. Not just through tech tweaks and compliance audits, but by shifting the narrative... by reframing accessibility as the essential architecture of inclusion, not the decorative trim.
Says Sonica Aron, Founder of Marching Sheep, “Inclusion without accessibility is like inviting someone to a conversation but refusing to hand them a microphone. Whether it's digital tools, physical infrastructure, or workplace culture, true inclusion begins when we design for everyone, not just the majority.”
In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed. It was hailed as a landmark civil rights law promising equal access to employment, public accommodations, and transportation. Over three decades later, we’ve seen ramps installed, braille signs affixed, and closed captions embedded in videos. Yet, something isn’t quite adding up.
We are told that inclusion is the goal. Diversity and equity are cornerstones of modern work culture. But for the more than one billion people worldwide living with disabilities, this welcome often feels like being invited to a party held at the top of a spiral staircase, with the elevator still “under maintenance.”
The False Confidence of Afterthoughts
The paradox of inclusion is that it often stops at intention. Diversity initiatives focus on hiring. Equity measures might include compensation audits. But accessibility is usually buried somewhere between “phase two of the rollout” and “budget permitting.” Which is odd, because accessibility is the only part of inclusion that is tangible.
It is ramps, yes but ramps built at the right gradient, with non-slip material, and leading to a door that opens automatically. It’s screen readers that work because the website was coded with alt-text and semantic hierarchy in mind. It’s visual display panels in elevators, not tucked above eye level, but designed for those who depend on them to navigate space. It’s real-time captions, not awkward transcripts. It’s jobs and tools and platforms built with disabled people, not just “for” them.
Because, most accessibility failures don’t stem from hostility. They come from oversight. From the assumption that fixing things later is the same as designing them right the first time. From the belief that “we’ll make accommodations” is somehow a sufficient answer in a world where accommodation should be the baseline, not the exception.
As Aron observes, “Until accessibility is embedded in every policy, platform, and place, we’re not being inclusive—we’re being selective.”
The Misfit Advantage
What happens when we embed accessibility not out of obligation, but out of curiosity? Out of the belief that designing for the margins benefits everyone?
We get keyboards that work faster. We get video captions that help language learners and multitaskers. We get voice assistants that revolutionize accessibility and convenience. We get curb cuts that help not just wheelchair users, but parents with strollers, travelers with suitcases, and delivery workers with carts. The classic “curb cut effect.”
In other words, accessibility is not just about helping people with disabilities navigate the world. It’s about helping the world become more navigable for everyone. This is the overlooked genius of inclusive design.
5 Instances of Accessibility Awareness In Action
Five real-world initiatives where companies moved beyond performative inclusion and embedded accessibility in their design, culture and strategy.
- Accessibility Evangelism in India – Infosys
- Autism at Work Program – SAP
- Accessibility Champions Network - Procter & Gamble
- Alt Text and AI-Powered Captioning Tools – LinkedIn
- Accessibility Center of Excellence – Accenture