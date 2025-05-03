ETV Bharat / health

Checklist of Which Fruits and Vegetables Are in Season Across Southern India This Summer, Plus Tips To Get The Most Out of Them

Summer is a season to slow down, eat lighter, and hydrate more. Here’s a look at what’s in season across the states of Southern India

Eating seasonally is a nod to local wisdom (Getty Images)
Published : May 3, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

As the temperatures rise and the sun sharpens its gaze on the Southern states of India, nature delivers a vibrant remedy: an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables that are not just cooling but also packed with nutrition. Seasonal eating is a tradition passed down through generations in these states. Eating seasonally is not only a nod to local wisdom but also a smart way to stay hydrated, boost immunity, and keep digestive health in check during the sweltering summer months.

Here’s a look at what’s in season, what these fruits and veggies do for your body, and why South India’s summer produce is nothing short of a natural wellness kit.

Why Eat Seasonal in Summer?

Your body naturally craves lighter, more water-rich foods when it's hot, and summer produce delivers exactly that. Most summer fruits and vegetables found in South India are rich in water content, fibre, antioxidants, and essential electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. They help cool the body, aid digestion, and prevent heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, sunstroke, or skin breakouts.

Star Fruits of the South Indian Summer

1. Mango

Banganapalle mangoes
Banganapalle mangoes (Getty Images)

India’s unofficial summer mascot. South India sees a wide range: Banganapalle, Totapuri, Himayat, Alphonso. Rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and natural sugars, mangoes boost immunity, help in digestion, and make for the perfect summer treat: raw in pickles or ripe in smoothies and desserts.

2. Jackfruit

Jackruit pieces
Jackruit pieces (Getty Images)

This colossal fruit, native to Western Ghats, is rich in fibre, potassium, and antioxidants. Eaten ripe as fruit or raw in curries and chips, jackfruit is a summer staple that supports gut health and regulates blood sugar.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon
Watermelon (Getty Images)

With nearly 90% water, this fruit is nature’s answer to dehydration. It’s high in lycopene, vitamin C, and amino acids, making it cooling and heart-friendly.

4. Muskmelon

Cooling and hydrating, muskmelon supports digestion, quenches thirst, and is a natural source of vitamin A and potassium. Its seeds are also a protein-rich snack.

5. Jamun

Jamun
Jamun (Getty Images)

A lesser-known yet antioxidant-rich berry, jamun is a natural blood purifier, good for diabetics, and supports oral and gut health.

Cooling Vegetables In Season

1. Ash Gourd

Ash Gourd
Ash Gourd (Getty Images)

With cooling properties and astringent taste, ash gourd helps detoxify and soothe inflammation. It’s used in sambar, kootu, or even in refreshing ash gourd juice.

2. Bottle Gourd

A humble vegetable packed with water and dietary fibre, bottle gourd helps with digestion, hydration, and blood pressure regulation. It’s a staple in dals and sabzis.

3. Snake Gourd

Snake Gourd
Snake Gourd (Getty Images)

Light on the stomach and cooling in effect, it’s high in vitamin C and supports gut health and liver detoxification.

4. Ridge Gourd

Ridge Gourd
Ridge Gourd (Getty Images)

Helps in cleansing the blood, is rich in fibre, and is ideal for weight loss diets. The peel is often used in chutneys—nothing is wasted.

5. Drumstick

Drumsticks
Drumsticks (Getty Images)

Although available year-round, it’s particularly abundant in early summer. Rich in iron, vitamin C, and calcium, drumstick supports bone and joint health.

6. Cucumber

Cucumber
Cucumber (Getty Images)

The most hydrating of the lot, cucumber is a natural coolant, skin cleanser, and weight-watcher’s favourite. It’s often had raw with salt or curd rice.

Other Cooling Staples

Tender Coconut Water – Packed with electrolytes, nature’s ORS

Buttermilk – With mustard seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida, it's probiotic-rich and digestion-friendly

Raw Mangoes – Used in chutneys, raitas, or pickles, they balance pitta dosha in Ayurveda

Top 10 Summer Fruits & Vegetables in South India

ItemTypeLocal Name(s)Health BenefitsCommon Uses
MangoFruitMaampazhamRich in Vitamin C, boosts immunityEaten raw/ripe, pickles, chutneys, juices
WatermelonFruitTarboojaniHydrating, cooling, supports heart healthEaten fresh, juices
JackfruitFruitPalaa PazhamHigh fibre, supports digestion & energyEaten raw (curries), ripe (dessert/snack)
Ash GourdVegetablePoosanikaiDetoxifies, aids weight lossJuices, sambar, kootu
Bottle GourdVegetableSuraikkaiHydrating, lowers BP, supports digestionCurries, dals, stir-fries
Ridge GourdVegetablePeerkangaiRich in fibre, cleanses bloodFry, chutney, sambar
CucumberVegetableVellarikkaiCooling, improves skin, supports gutRaw, raita, salad
MuskmelonFruitKirni PazhamHigh water content, supports eye healthFresh, smoothies, desserts
Snake GourdVegetablePudalangaiGood for liver, high in antioxidantsStir-fries, kootu, poriyal
DrumstickVegetableMurungakkaiRich in iron, calcium, improves joint healthSambar, soups, curries

Tips to Get the Most from Summer Produce

Shop local and fresh – Morning markets in South India are flooded with seasonal bounty.

Avoid overcooking – Many of these vegetables lose their nutrients when overboiled.

Pair fruits and veggies smartly – Mango and curd might taste good but can heat up the body. Stick to traditional pairings like curd rice with cucumber or raw mango with moong dal.

With a riot of flavours and textures on your plate (the tang of raw mango, the crispness of ridge gourd, and the juiciness of watermelon) your body will be guided toward balance.

