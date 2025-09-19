ETV Bharat / health

What Is Frozen Elephant Trunk? Learn About The Cutting Edge Surgery That Sounds Strange But Is Saving Lives Of Heart Patients

If you were to hear the phrase Frozen Elephant Trunk at a dinner party, you’d likely assume it was either a new cocktail in Goa or a twisted yoga posture. What it actually is turns out to be far more astonishing. Frozen Elephant Trunk (FET) is a life-saving surgical technique for some of the most complex heart and artery conditions

The aorta is the body’s main highway of blood. It begins at the heart, curves gracefully like a question mark through the chest (this is called the aortic arch), and then plunges south through the abdomen, distributing blood like a courier on steroids. Trouble is, this highway can sometimes split, bulge, or even tear apart. These are called aneurysms and dissections, and they are as terrifying as they sound. Left untreated, they can be instantly fatal.

Before modern interventions, patients with complex aortic disease had survival odds roughly on par with people who crossed a highway blindfolded. The problem wasn’t just fixing the aorta; it was that different parts of it needed different surgeries, usually spaced apart, with recoveries that were punishingly long.

The Peculiar Trunk

Enter the Frozen Elephant Trunk, or FET. The name comes from the way the graft used in surgery looks: part fabric tube (for stitching in the open-chest surgery), part stent graft (a mesh-and-fabric sleeve inserted into the artery). The fabric bit is sewn into the aortic arch, while the stent part extends downwards into the descending aorta (like an elephant’s trunk). The “frozen” bit refers to the fact that unlike the old “floppy elephant trunk” grafts of yesteryear, this one stays put and does the job immediately.

The frozen elephant trunk procedure consisting of sequential anastomosis of the supra-aortic vessels to the branches of a frozen elephant trunk prosthesis with antegrade delivery of the stent-graft within the descending thoracic aorta. (Creative Commons)

It is, in essence, a hybrid miracle: open-heart surgery and endovascular repair in one dramatic swoop.