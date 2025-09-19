ETV Bharat / health

What Is Frozen Elephant Trunk? Learn About The Cutting Edge Surgery That Sounds Strange But Is Saving Lives Of Heart Patients

FET is a hybrid miracle: open-heart surgery and endovascular repair in one dramatic swoop.

Aorta
Frozen Elephant Trunk is a complex aortic surgery (ETV Bharat)
By Kasmin Fernandes

Published : September 19, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST

If you were to hear the phrase Frozen Elephant Trunk at a dinner party, you’d likely assume it was either a new cocktail in Goa or a twisted yoga posture. What it actually is turns out to be far more astonishing. Frozen Elephant Trunk (FET) is a life-saving surgical technique for some of the most complex heart and artery conditions

The aorta is the body’s main highway of blood. It begins at the heart, curves gracefully like a question mark through the chest (this is called the aortic arch), and then plunges south through the abdomen, distributing blood like a courier on steroids. Trouble is, this highway can sometimes split, bulge, or even tear apart. These are called aneurysms and dissections, and they are as terrifying as they sound. Left untreated, they can be instantly fatal.

Before modern interventions, patients with complex aortic disease had survival odds roughly on par with people who crossed a highway blindfolded. The problem wasn’t just fixing the aorta; it was that different parts of it needed different surgeries, usually spaced apart, with recoveries that were punishingly long.

The Peculiar Trunk

Enter the Frozen Elephant Trunk, or FET. The name comes from the way the graft used in surgery looks: part fabric tube (for stitching in the open-chest surgery), part stent graft (a mesh-and-fabric sleeve inserted into the artery). The fabric bit is sewn into the aortic arch, while the stent part extends downwards into the descending aorta (like an elephant’s trunk). The “frozen” bit refers to the fact that unlike the old “floppy elephant trunk” grafts of yesteryear, this one stays put and does the job immediately.

The frozen elephant trunk procedure consisting of sequential anastomosis of the supra-aortic vessels to the branches of a frozen elephant trunk prosthesis with antegrade delivery of the stent-graft within the descending thoracic aorta.
It is, in essence, a hybrid miracle: open-heart surgery and endovascular repair in one dramatic swoop.

One Surgery Instead Of Two

Dr. Shiv Kumar Choudhary, Executive Director - Adult Cardiothoracic Surgery at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, describes it this way, “Before the Frozen Elephant Trunk, treating complex aortic disease meant multiple surgeries and long recoveries. Now, we can handle both the aortic arch and descending aorta in one operation. Patients get back to their lives sooner, spend less time in the hospital, and feel safer knowing the biggest risk is already addressed. It’s rewarding to see that relief and confidence in their faces.”

It's not only about preventing sudden death; it’s about restoring people to a normal, everyday existence. To be able to cook dinner again, argue with your spouse about what to watch on Netflix, or take your grandkids to the park... these are the triumphs that FET enables.

Dr. Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant - Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgery at Apollo Heart Institutes, New Delhi, says, “In complex aortic disease, every decision used to feel like a compromise—treat one area, and another remained at risk; delay, and patients faced constant uncertainty. Today, a single, carefully planned procedure changes that. It shortens hospital stays. The most rewarding part for us surgeons is seeing patients get their confidence back in day-to-day living."

In other words, medicine has moved from patching people up in installments to fixing the main problem in one decisive strike. The FET has given surgeons a way to end the guessing game and patients a way to breathe again, literally and figuratively!

The Odds Have Shifted

Frozen Elephant Trunk is not without its risks; this is still major heart surgery, after all. But compared to the old two-step (or even three-step) approach, the odds of survival and full recovery are now significantly better. Hospital stays are shorter, complications fewer, and the long-term stability of the aorta far more reliable.

Most importantly, patients don’t live in dread anymore. They know that their biggest risk has already been dealt with, that the ticking clock over their heads has gone silent. And if there’s one thing more precious than survival, it is the ability to move forward with confidence. And if the solution happens to be named after a frozen pachyderm appendage, well, that’s just medicine keeping its sense of humour!

