Frequent Trips To The Bathroom? How To Address Urinary Health

Frequent urination is a common issue among women, particularly as they age. Yet, it often goes unaddressed because many women feel too embarrassed to talk about it. Ignoring this problem, however, can lead to more severe issues, such as urinary incontinence or infections, which significantly impact both physical health and quality of life.

Let’s delve into what causes frequent urination in women and explore practical solutions.

Why Does Frequent Urination Happen?

Frequent urination becomes more prevalent as women age, particularly after 40 or 50. This issue is not just a matter of physical inconvenience but can also disrupt social interactions and mental well-being. Bengaluru-based Gynaecologist Dr. Jayanti K. Wadekar highlights the key factors behind this condition.

“Many women experience frequent urination due to a combination of hormonal imbalances and physical changes,” says Dr. Wadekar. “Menopause plays a significant role, as the decline in oestrogen weakens the bladder and urinary tract.”

Here are some of the primary causes of frequent urination in women:

1. Hormonal Changes

The drop in estrogen during menopause weakens the bladder and urinary tract, making it harder for the body to control urination.

2. Pelvic Muscle Weakness

As women age, the pelvic muscles lose strength, reducing the bladder's ability to hold urine.

3. Obesity

Excess body weight puts pressure on the pelvic muscles, contributing to bladder control issues.

4. UTIs

UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections) are a common cause of frequent urination, often accompanied by a burning sensation or discomfort.