Freezing Rice And Bread Might Be the Best Thing You Can Do For Your Health, Plus How to Freeze Carbs the Right Way

Freezing food could actually make some foods healthier. If you’ve ever watched a food reel on social media about freezing rice or bread to lower their Glycemic Index, you might have dismissed it as another health fad. But science says otherwise. Freezing certain carbohydrates like bread and rice can change their structure in a way that benefits your blood sugar, digestion, and even heart health.
What is Glycemic Index (GI)?
The Glycemic Index (GI) measures how quickly a carbohydrate-containing food raises your blood sugar. Foods with a high GI (70 or above) cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, while low GI foods (55 or less) release glucose more slowly, helping with better blood sugar control and longer-lasting energy. For people with diabetes, high-GI foods can make it harder to manage blood sugar levels, which is why choosing the right carbohydrates is so important.
Freezing Bread Is A Simple Trick to Make it Healthier
Bread is mostly made of starch, which makes up more than 80% of wheat flour. When bread is frozen, something fascinating happens: the starch molecules undergo a process called retrogradation, which reorganizes their structure.
Studies from 2008, 2017, and 2023 all found that freezing white bread and then toasting it after defrosting lowers its GI. This is because freezing increases the amount of resistant starch in bread.
Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that isn’t fully broken down and absorbed in the small intestine. Instead, it travels to the large intestine, where it feeds beneficial gut bacteria. This has several benefits:
- Better digestion and gut health – Resistant starch nourishes gut bacteria, promoting a healthier microbiome.
- Lower cholesterol levels – The fermentation process in the gut produces short-chain fatty acids, which can help reduce cholesterol levels, supporting heart health.
- Longer-lasting energy – Foods rich in resistant starch digest more slowly, keeping you full longer and reducing blood sugar spikes.
So, if you love bread but are worried about its effect on blood sugar, try freezing and toasting it—it might just make it a healthier choice.
Cooled and Reheated Rice Is A Smart Hack for Lower Blood Sugar
Rice is a staple in many households, but freshly cooked rice has a high GI of 78, meaning it can quickly raise blood sugar levels. However, research shows that cooling rice in the refrigerator for 16-20 hours and then reheating it lowers its GI to 54.
Just like with bread, cooling rice increases its resistant starch content, reducing its digestibility and slowing down glucose absorption. For diabetics or those watching their carb intake, this method can be a simple way to enjoy rice without causing major blood sugar spikes.
How to Freeze Carbs the Right Way
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against leaving cooked food at room temperature for more than two hours, as bacteria can multiply quickly. Here’s the right way to store and reheat your carbs:
- Cool the food first – Never put hot rice or bread directly into the freezer, as this can lower the freezer’s overall temperature and affect other frozen items.
- Portion it out – Divide rice or bread into small portions before freezing to make defrosting easier.
- Use airtight containers – This prevents freezer burn and helps maintain the texture of your food.
- Reheat properly – Rice should be reheated until steaming hot, while frozen bread is best toasted for improved texture and health benefits.
Freezing carbs like rice and bread isn’t just about convenience. By lowering their GI and increasing resistant starch content, frozen and reheated rice and bread can help manage blood sugar, support gut health, and even improve heart health. So the next time you cook a batch of rice or buy a loaf of bread, consider freezing some of it.
Sources:
- https://www.nature.com/articles/1602746
- https://ajms.iq/index.php/ALRAFIDAIN/article/view/20
- https://www.msjonline.org/index.php/ijrms/article/view/9324
Read more: