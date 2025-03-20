ETV Bharat / health

Freezing Rice And Bread Might Be the Best Thing You Can Do For Your Health, Plus How to Freeze Carbs the Right Way

Freezing food could actually make some foods healthier. If you’ve ever watched a food reel on social media about freezing rice or bread to lower their Glycemic Index, you might have dismissed it as another health fad. But science says otherwise. Freezing certain carbohydrates like bread and rice can change their structure in a way that benefits your blood sugar, digestion, and even heart health.

What is Glycemic Index (GI)?

The Glycemic Index (GI) measures how quickly a carbohydrate-containing food raises your blood sugar. Foods with a high GI (70 or above) cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, while low GI foods (55 or less) release glucose more slowly, helping with better blood sugar control and longer-lasting energy. For people with diabetes, high-GI foods can make it harder to manage blood sugar levels, which is why choosing the right carbohydrates is so important.

Freezing Bread Is A Simple Trick to Make it Healthier

Bread is mostly made of starch, which makes up more than 80% of wheat flour. When bread is frozen, something fascinating happens: the starch molecules undergo a process called retrogradation, which reorganizes their structure.

Studies from 2008, 2017, and 2023 all found that freezing white bread and then toasting it after defrosting lowers its GI. This is because freezing increases the amount of resistant starch in bread.

Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that isn’t fully broken down and absorbed in the small intestine. Instead, it travels to the large intestine, where it feeds beneficial gut bacteria. This has several benefits: