Surprising Link Between Footpaths and Strokes: Living in a Less Walkable Neighbourhood Might Be Bad for Your Heart

You might think the most perilous thing about your neighbourhood is the misadventure with potholes. But according to a new study presented at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2025 in Milan, your neighbourhood’s walkability could be quietly influencing your risk of cardiovascular disease.

What is Walkability?

Walkability is not the ability of your legs to carry you around without complaint. It’s a rather elegant term coined by urban planners and public health researchers to describe how friendly a neighbourhood is to pedestrians. And we’re not just talking about having footpaths.

Dr. Erik Timmermans of University Medical Center Utrecht says, “Neighbourhood walkability can be defined as a composite measure of built environment characteristics that facilitate walking, with consideration of factors including land use mix, population density and green space density.”

In other words, it’s about how places are stitched together: Are there shops nearby? Parks? Are buildings clustered tightly enough that you can get a sandwich, post a letter, and maybe admire some flowers without climbing into a car? That’s walkability. And this research shows it might be a matter of life and death.

Study That Measured the Stroll

This wasn’t some minor footnote in a university journal. This was a big study. Researchers drew on data from over 3 million Dutch residents (all aged 40 and above) tracking them over a span of 13 years. Importantly, these individuals hadn’t experienced cardiovascular disease (CVD) at the start, and they didn’t move homes during the study period.

Neighbourhoods designed to be walkable may help residents to choose active transportation (Getty Images)

To determine walkability, researchers mapped out a 500-meter radius (about a five-minute walk if you're feeling sprightly) around each person's home. They measured six elements: population density, retail and service density, land use mix, intersection density, green space, and yes, sidewalk density. It’s like a recipe for a healthy neighbourhood. From there, they used something called latent class trajectory modeling, which is a sophisticated way to track how walkability in these neighbourhoods changed over time, from 1996 to 2008. They then looked at what happened to residents' health from 2009 to 2019.

What They Found Will Make You Want to Lace Up Your Shoes

Of the participants, a sizable 21.4% developed some form of cardiovascular disease over the study period. That’s about one in five people! Even more sobering is the fact that 81,600 people died from it. But when researchers matched this data against walkability levels, some curious patterns emerged.

Green space density is an important factor (Getty Images)

Four categories of neighborhood walkability were identified:

Stable Low Walkability – 91.1% of neighbourhoods (yes, the vast majority)

Stable High Walkability – a scant 0.6%

High Walkability that Declined Over Time – 1.7%

Low Walkability that Improved Over Time – 6.5%

Compared to those lucky few living in stable high walkability neighbourhoods, people in stable low walkability areas had a 5.1% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Even those in neighbourhoods where walkability improved over time still showed a 4.9% increased risk.

“This shows that neighbourhoods designed to be walkable may help residents to choose active transportation, such as commute walking, rather than sedentary modes of travel like driving,” Dr. Timmermans explained. “It allows increased physical activity to be incorporated into daily life.”

Which is a polite, researchy way of saying: if your neighbourhood doesn’t make it easy to walk, you’re more likely to sit. It’s not just about exercise. It’s about incidental exercise... the kind you do when you walk to the corner store or catch a bus a few blocks away. The study didn’t just look at gym rats and marathon runners, it looked at ordinary folks going about their day.

Such areas of living have increased physical activity incorporated into daily life (Getty Images)

What Are The Solutions?

What’s especially revealing is that these effects persisted even when walkability improved. This suggests a kind of health inertia — our cardiovascular system might not adapt immediately to a better sidewalk or an extra patch of green. If you've spent a decade in a car-dependent suburb, a new walking trail might not reverse the damage overnight. So, what can we do?

For starters, we can lobby as citizens for better sidewalks, more trees, and fewer parking lots. We can reward neighbourhoods that make walking a pleasure instead of a chore. And we can start to see urban design not just as a matter of convenience, but as a public health intervention.

Source:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935125006188