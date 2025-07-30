Mumbai City FC Star Akash Mishra Shows What A Gen Z Pro Footballer’s Diet, Training, Sleep Schedule And Recovery Routine Actually Look Like

There’s something reassuring about talking to Akash Mishra. He has that rare quality seen in modern footballers: a total lack of performance bravado, replaced by good old-fashioned honesty. For a 23-year-old who’s become a mainstay for Mumbai City FC and a rising star in Indian football, you’d expect a certain scripted sheen.

What you get instead is a guy who wakes up, plays FIFA, hits the gym early, and insists that sleep is more important than protein. A man who believes in lifting weights, eating parathas during festivals, and balancing ambition with humility... like a high-speed locomotive that still stops at every small station of learning.

Train Hard, Recover Smarter

Akash doesn’t say this like a slogan. He says it like someone who’s tried the other way (the more is more, two-a-day sessions, skipping warmups kind of way) and learned better.

“If I could go back, I’d tell my 16-year-old self to take recovery and mobility seriously,” he says. “I was always training more, doing extra sessions, thinking that’s the only way to improve. But without sleep and stretching, it’s just wear and tear.”

Here lies the paradox: a player known for his blistering speed who swears by stillness; a footballer idolized for his stamina who worships sleep; a fullback whose most underrated habit isn’t power or pace but 15 minutes of nightly stretching before bed.

The footballer takes ice baths for recovery (ETV Bharat)

Season vs Off-Season

There’s a beautiful simplicity in how Akash separates the in-season and off-season. “In-season is all about staying sharp and in rhythm. Off-season is when you challenge yourself,” he says. During the league, it’s tactics, team drills, match prep. In the summer, it’s self-improvement boot camp. “That’s when I work on what’s missing: strength, speed, even small things like breathing efficiency.”

If this sounds like the gospel of modern sports science, it is but filtered through the voice of someone who’s not reading off a brochure.

Recovery Rituals Of A Star Athlete

There’s something ritualistic about the way he speaks of cool-downs, ice baths, compression boots, and protein timing. “It doesn’t matter how the match went. Win or lose, you recover.” And sleep? “I’d rather skip a meal than skip sleep. No joke.”

You almost picture him in his hotel room post-match (hydrated, massaged, foam-rolled, maybe with some turmeric milk) and then falling asleep like a monk after prayer. Except, he’s only 23. “Yeah, I do scroll Instagram sometimes before bed. I know it’s not ideal,” he admits with a grin. “But I try to stop 30 minutes before. And I keep the room cool and dark.” It’s both charming and maddening how relatable he is.

Akash is known for his blistering speed (ETV Bharat)

Lifting Won’t Make You Slow

Let’s get one thing out of the way: Akash lifts weights. And he hates the old-school fear that gym work kills speed.

“It’s such a myth. Outside India, players are lifting heavy and still blazing fast. Speed comes from strength. I’ll always debate against this one.” Then there’s his other bugbear: the idea that sweets are evil. He doesn’t deny their sugar-laden villainy, but he also refuses to demonize the occasional indulgence. “Have it, enjoy it, but balance it out. That’s what fitness is—it’s not about punishment.”

When asked about his inspirations, Akash doesn’t hesitate: Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte. One’s the veteran sage, the other the “fittest man in Indian football” (according to him). “Watching Chhetri bhai at camp is inspiring. He looks younger than some of us. And Chhangte? I see his routine daily: unreal discipline, but also such a humble guy.” Among international athletes? “Sergio Ramos. His fitness at his age is unreal. Whenever I see his workout posts, I hit the gym harder,” Akash says.

Visualization From The Sidelines

For a boy from Uttar Pradesh, the journey to ISL stardom came with sacrifices. Social events missed, sweets declined, dinners skipped for gym hours.

“I’ve said no to a lot of things. But it’s not about being a buzzkill. It’s about knowing what matters.” Still, he balances it out. “I love North Indian food, and during the off-season, I eat whatever Mom makes. During festivals, I’ll have mithai but I’ll eat clean the rest of the day and train harder the next.”

It’s a version of discipline that isn’t built on shame or rigidity it’s built on self-awareness.

One of the most profound things he shares is about visualization, especially during his ACL injury. “For almost a year, I was out. But I kept watching matches and placing myself in them. I’d see a run, a pass, a cross... and mentally insert myself into that play.” Even from the stands, he was sprinting.

Advice for the Aspiring

“Work hard,” he says. “Not because it sounds good, but because talent alone won’t take you far. Play like it’s your last game. And stretch, man. Don’t skip the stretching.” He’s seen what the grind looks like in small towns, where opportunities don’t knock often. “Keep showing up. You never know when your one performance could change everything.”

In a sport like football where showmanship often outruns substance, Akash Mishra is refreshing. Not because he’s superhuman, but because he isn’t. He’s the guy who trains hard, recovers smarter, eats his mom’s cooking during holidays, and becomes one of the most consistent fullbacks in Indian football.

Rapid Fire With Footballer Akash Mishra