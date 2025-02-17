ETV Bharat / health

A Doctor’s Complete Guide To Healing Foot And Ankle Injuries, From Ankle Sprains To Stress Fractures

Foot and ankle sprains can heal quickly with the right care and recovery ( Freepik )

Foot and ankle injuries are incredibly common and can affect anyone, whether you're an athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or just going about your daily routine. From minor sprains to serious fractures, these injuries can cause pain, swelling, and difficulty walking. However, with the right treatment and care, most foot and ankle injuries heal well.

Dr. Nikheel Pansare, Consultant - Robotic Joint Replacement & Sports Injury - Arthroscopy Surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, talked to ETV Bharat about managing and preventing these injuries.

Common Foot and Ankle Injuries and Their Causes

1. Ankle Sprains: Ankle sprains happen when the ligaments that support the ankle stretch too far or tear, usually due to twisting or rolling the foot. This can lead to pain, swelling, and difficulty walking.

Illustration of ankle sprain (Freepik)

2. Fractures: A fracture in the foot or ankle is a break in the bone, often caused by falls, accidents, or high-impact activities like running and jumping.

3. Heel Pain (Plantar Fasciitis): Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of heel pain. It happens when the thick band of tissue at the bottom of your foot gets inflamed, usually due to prolonged standing, running, or wearing unsupportive shoes.

Illustration of heel pain (Freepik)

4. Achilles Tendon Injuries: The Achilles tendon connects your calf muscle to your heel. Overuse, sudden movements, or repetitive stress can cause strains, inflammation, or even tears in this tendon, especially in athletes and active individuals.

Illustration of Achilles Tendon (Freepik)

5. Stress Fractures: These are tiny cracks in the bones caused by repetitive impact, such as running or jumping. They typically result in localized pain and tenderness that worsens with activity.

When Should You See A Doctor?