Fruits And Cereal Can Reduce Arthritis; Study

Moderate alcohol intake and eating more fruit, oily fish and cereals are linked to lower risk of rheumatoid arthritis, while tea and coffee may be linked to increased risk, new research shows. A systematic review has looked at 30 different studies – between them involving nearly 10,000 people with rheumatoid arthritis – carried out between 2000 and 2024. The work sheds fresh light on the relationship between 32 different food groups, drinks and nutrients and the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, with strong evidence that some food groups could help stave off the symptoms.

The findings show that some dietary factors – including oily fish and Vitamin D - could have a protective role and help stop people developing the disease. Eating more cereals including whole grains and breakfast cereals and fruit seems to be linked to a lower risk of rheumatoid arthritis, while drinking more tea could be linked to a higher risk. But the results are not straightforward, according to research author Yuanyuan Dong, a PhD researcher in the university’s School of Food Science and Nutrition. For example drinking two units of alcohol a week – the equivalent to a pint of lower-strength lager or beer or a standard glass of wine a week - may have a protective effect, but excessive consumption increases the risk of developing the condition.

"My research investigates whether dietary factors contribute to the risk of rheumatoid arthritis by increasing inflammation and affecting the immune system," said Yuanyuan Dong. The protective effect of alcohol diminished with higher intake, disappearing entirely at approximately 7.5 units of alcohol per week - about four pints of lower-strength beer/lager/cider per week or 3.5 standard glasses of wine. “Rheumatoid arthritis is a typical multifactorial disease, driven by both genetic and environmental factors. My research investigates whether dietary factors contribute to the risk of rheumatoid arthritis by increasing inflammation and affecting the immune system. “These findings offer a deeper understanding of how diet can impact rheumatoid arthritis risk and suggest potential dietary modifications for disease prevention and management," Dong said.

And while every cup of tea drunk per day increased the risk by four per cent, the baseline risk from drinking tea was low, meaning that even with the 4% increase the overall risk remained low. Tea has many health benefits, the researchers stressed, and people should consider their overall diet and lifestyle when making choices about what to eat and drink. The results are promising, showing that by eating higher amounts of foods like oily fish, cereals, vegetables and the nutrient vitamin D, people may be able to lower their chances of developing this painful and debilitating condition. "More research could even pinpoint how different types of tea might influence autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis," Dong added.The researchers are arguing that “one-size-fits-all” advice to follow a general “healthy diet” is not helpful for people who have autoimmune diseases, instead urging a more tailored approach that fits their specific needs.

