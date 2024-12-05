ETV Bharat / health

Feel-Good Foods: 5 Delicious Mood Boosters When You Feel Sad

Incorporating these foods into your daily diet can be a simple, tasty way to lift your mood and stay energised!

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 1 hours ago

We all have those days when we feel a little down and need a quick pick-me-up. While comfort food is often the go-to, science shows that certain foods can genuinely improve your mood by boosting serotonin levels, reducing stress, and providing a natural energy lift. Whether you're battling a tough day or simply want a happy food hug, these five delicious and mood-enhancing foods will have you smiling in no time!

Dark Chocolate

Representational Image

Packed with flavonoids and a bit of caffeine, dark chocolate boosts endorphin and serotonin levels, improving your mood. Opt for chocolate with at least 70% cocoa for maximum benefits.

Bananas

Representational Image

High in vitamin B6, bananas help produce serotonin, the "feel-good" neurotransmitter. Their natural sugars also provide a quick energy boost. Add them to smoothies or pair with peanut butter for a healthy snack.

Fatty Fish (Salmon, Tuna, or Sardines)

Representational Image

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, these help regulate brain function and combat depression. Grill or bake salmon with a lemon-dill marinade for a comforting meal.

Nuts and Seeds

Representational Image

Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds contain magnesium and healthy fats that support brain health and reduce stress. Grab a handful of mixed nuts or sprinkle seeds over your favorite yogurt.

Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries)

Representational Image

Packed with antioxidants, berries help fight oxidative stress, which is linked to depression. Their natural sweetness also satisfies cravings. Blend into smoothies or enjoy as a fresh dessert topping.

