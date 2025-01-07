ETV Bharat / health

Struggling With Irregular Periods? Foods That Can Help Regulate Your Menstrual Cycle

Incorporating nutrient-dense options into your diet not only supports a regular cycle but also improves your overall well-being.

By ETV Bharat Health Team

A regular menstrual cycle is a vital sign of overall health for women. However, many factors such as stress, hormonal imbalances, poor diet, and underlying medical conditions can disrupt it. While medical advice is essential for persistent issues, a balanced diet rich in specific nutrients can play a significant role in regulating your menstrual cycle. Incorporating nutrient-dense options into your diet not only supports a regular cycle but also improves your overall well-being. Start small, stay consistent, and listen to your body as you make these changes into your routine. Here's a complete guide by dietician Mamta Soni to the foods that can help you solve your period issue to a lot extent.

Iron-Rich Foods

Heavy or irregular periods can lead to iron deficiency, which affects your energy levels and overall health. Foods rich in iron help replenish your body's stores and support healthy blood production.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

What to eat:

  • Leafy greens like spinach and kale
  • Lentils and beans
  • Red meat (in moderation)
  • Fortified cereals
  • Pumpkin seeds

Healthy Fats

Healthy fats support hormonal balance, which is crucial for a regular cycle. Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, have anti-inflammatory properties that may reduce menstrual discomfort.

What to eat:

  • Avocados
  • Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines
  • Chia seeds and flaxseeds
  • Walnuts
  • Olive oil

Complex Carbohydrates

Complex carbs stabilize blood sugar levels, which can influence insulin and other hormones linked to your menstrual cycle.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

What to eat:

  • Whole grains like quinoa, oats, and brown rice
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Legumes like chickpeas and lentils
  • Vegetables like broccoli and carrots

Vitamin C-Rich Foods

Vitamin C plays a role in hormone production and iron absorption, which are both crucial for menstrual health.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

What to eat:

  • Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits
  • Strawberries
  • Bell peppers
  • Papaya
  • Kiwi

Magnesium-Rich Foods

Magnesium helps reduce stress, which is a common factor in irregular periods. It also supports muscle relaxation and can ease menstrual cramps.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

What to eat:

  • Dark chocolate (opt for 70% cacao or higher)
  • Almonds, cashews, and peanuts
  • Bananas
  • Spinach
  • Pumpkin seeds

Foods High in Zinc

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Zinc regulates hormone levels and supports the functioning of the reproductive system.

What to eat:

  • Shellfish like oysters
  • Chickpeas
  • Nuts and seeds (particularly sesame and pumpkin seeds)
  • Eggs
  • Dairy products

Herbal Teas

Herbal teas can help regulate hormones and reduce menstrual discomfort.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

What to drink:

  • Ginger tea: Eases cramps and inflammation.
  • Cinnamon tea: Regulates blood sugar levels and may help with irregular cycles.
  • Chamomile tea: Reduces stress and promotes relaxation.

Probiotic Foods

A healthy gut microbiome supports hormone regulation, which is essential for a stable cycle.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

What to eat:

  • Yogurt

Hydrating Foods

Staying hydrated reduces bloating and supports overall metabolic function, which can influence your menstrual cycle.

What to eat/drink:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
  • Watermelon
  • Cucumbers
  • Celery
  • Coconut water
  • Herbal teas

Avoid These Foods

While adding beneficial foods, Dietician Soni says it’s equally important to limit certain items that can disrupt hormonal balance:

  • Processed and sugary foods: Can cause insulin spikes and inflammation.
  • Excess caffeine: May exacerbate menstrual pain and disrupt sleep.
  • Alcohol: Affects liver function, which is key to hormone regulation.

Lifestyle Tips for Better Results

  • Pairing a nutrient-rich diet with these lifestyle changes can enhance results:
  • Exercise regularly but avoid overexertion.
  • Manage stress through mindfulness, yoga, or meditation.
  • Get enough sleep to support hormone regulation.

When to See a Doctor

If dietary changes and lifestyle adjustments don’t improve your menstrual cycle over time, consult a healthcare professional. Irregular cycles can sometimes signal underlying medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid issues that require specialized care.

FOOD FOR PERIODSPERIOD PAINHOW TO CURE PERIOD PAINFOODS TO EAT FOR PERIODSFOODS TO REGULATE PERIODS

