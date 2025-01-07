ETV Bharat / health

Struggling With Irregular Periods? Foods That Can Help Regulate Your Menstrual Cycle

A regular menstrual cycle is a vital sign of overall health for women. However, many factors such as stress, hormonal imbalances, poor diet, and underlying medical conditions can disrupt it. While medical advice is essential for persistent issues, a balanced diet rich in specific nutrients can play a significant role in regulating your menstrual cycle. Incorporating nutrient-dense options into your diet not only supports a regular cycle but also improves your overall well-being. Start small, stay consistent, and listen to your body as you make these changes into your routine. Here's a complete guide by dietician Mamta Soni to the foods that can help you solve your period issue to a lot extent.

Iron-Rich Foods

Heavy or irregular periods can lead to iron deficiency, which affects your energy levels and overall health. Foods rich in iron help replenish your body's stores and support healthy blood production.

What to eat:

Leafy greens like spinach and kale

Lentils and beans

Red meat (in moderation)

Fortified cereals

Pumpkin seeds

Healthy Fats

Healthy fats support hormonal balance, which is crucial for a regular cycle. Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, have anti-inflammatory properties that may reduce menstrual discomfort.

What to eat:

Avocados

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines

Chia seeds and flaxseeds

Walnuts

Olive oil

Complex Carbohydrates

Complex carbs stabilize blood sugar levels, which can influence insulin and other hormones linked to your menstrual cycle.

What to eat:

Whole grains like quinoa, oats, and brown rice

Sweet potatoes

Legumes like chickpeas and lentils

Vegetables like broccoli and carrots

Vitamin C-Rich Foods

Vitamin C plays a role in hormone production and iron absorption, which are both crucial for menstrual health.