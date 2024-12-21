ETV Bharat / health

Foods That Diabetes Patients Should Avoid At All Costs

A recent study showed that ultra processed foods like soda, crackers, certain cereals and yogurts are closely linked with higher blood sugar levels. Know more

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Managing diabetes requires a careful balance of diet, exercise, and medication. While it’s essential to focus on foods that stabilise blood sugar, it’s equally important to identify and avoid those that can spike glucose levels. Processed foods, often laden with hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, and empty calories, pose a significant challenge for diabetics. A recent researcher paper published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at The University of Texas at Austin In a paper recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, notes that consuming more ultra-processed foods like diet sodas, packaged crackers, certain cereals, and yogurts is closely linked with higher blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. The scientists measured the spike in sugar level over a period of months though HbA1C.

"There are a lot of ways to look at and measure healthy eating,” said senior author Marissa Burgermaster, assistant professor of nutritional sciences at UT. “We set out to see which measurement was associated with blood sugar control in people with Type 2 diabetes. We found that the more ultra-processed foods by weight in a person’s diet, the worse their blood sugar control was, and the more minimally processed or unprocessed foods in a person’s diet, the better their control was."

Additionally, some recent studies have indicated that eating more ultra-processed foods is linked to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, obesity, sleep disorders, anxiety, depression and early death.

What does ultra-processed food mean?

Ultra-processed foods are typically higher in added sugars and sodium, but synthetic flavors, added colors, emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners and other artificial ingredients may be in part to blame. Here’s a list of processed foods that every diabetes patient, especially with Type 2 should steer clear of to maintain optimal health.

Sugary breakfast cereals

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Most breakfast cereals, even those marketed as healthy or low-fat, are loaded with refined sugars and carbohydrates. These can cause rapid blood sugar spikes, making them a poor choice for diabetics. Instead, opt for whole-grain options like steel-cut oats or unsweetened muesli.

White bread and packaged baked goods

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

White bread, pastries, and other baked goods are made from refined flour and sugar, offering little nutritional value while wreaking havoc on blood sugar levels. Diabetics should replace these with whole-grain bread or homemade baked goods made with almond or coconut flour.

Flavored yogurts

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

While plain yogurt can be a healthy choice, flavored varieties often contain high levels of added sugar. Avoid these processed options and stick to unsweetened yogurt, which can be flavored naturally with fresh fruits or cinnamon.

Processed meats

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Sausages, bacon, and deli meats are not only high in unhealthy fats but are also often packed with sodium and preservatives, which can contribute to heart disease—a common complication of diabetes. Opt for fresh, lean protein sources like chicken, turkey, or fish instead.

Sugary drinks and fruit juices

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Soda, energy drinks, and even store-bought fruit juices are packed with sugar and calories. These beverages can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar, making them extremely harmful for diabetics. Water, unsweetened herbal teas, or infused water with cucumber or lemon are much safer choices.

Frozen dinners and ready-to-eat meals

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Convenient as they may be, frozen dinners and packaged meals are often high in trans fats, refined carbohydrates, and sodium. These ingredients can increase blood sugar levels and raise the risk of cardiovascular issues. Cooking fresh, wholesome meals at home is always the best option.

Candy and packaged desserts

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Candy, cookies, and packaged desserts are filled with refined sugars and unhealthy fats, making them a no-go for diabetics. If you’re craving something sweet, consider natural alternatives like fresh berries, dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher), or diabetic-friendly desserts made with stevia.

Chips and savory snacks

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Chips, crackers, and other savory snacks are typically high in refined carbohydrates, unhealthy oils, and salt. These can contribute to insulin resistance and weight gain. Opt for roasted nuts, seeds, or air-popped popcorn as healthier alternatives.

Condiments and salad dressings

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Many store-bought condiments like ketchup, barbecue sauce, and salad dressings contain hidden sugars and preservatives. Diabetics should read labels carefully or make their own condiments at home using natural ingredients.

Instant noodles and processed pasta

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Instant noodles and boxed pasta dishes are rich in refined carbs and unhealthy additives. These can lead to rapid glucose spikes and provide little nutritional value. Whole-grain pasta or zucchini noodles are much better alternatives.

Read More:

  1. Reasons Why The Risk Of Heart Attacks Increase During Winter Holidays
  2. Weight Training Is More Effective Than Cardio In Fat Loss, According To Science
  3. Spending More Time On Screen Can Cause Heart Issues; Expert Opinion

Managing diabetes requires a careful balance of diet, exercise, and medication. While it’s essential to focus on foods that stabilise blood sugar, it’s equally important to identify and avoid those that can spike glucose levels. Processed foods, often laden with hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, and empty calories, pose a significant challenge for diabetics. A recent researcher paper published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at The University of Texas at Austin In a paper recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, notes that consuming more ultra-processed foods like diet sodas, packaged crackers, certain cereals, and yogurts is closely linked with higher blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. The scientists measured the spike in sugar level over a period of months though HbA1C.

"There are a lot of ways to look at and measure healthy eating,” said senior author Marissa Burgermaster, assistant professor of nutritional sciences at UT. “We set out to see which measurement was associated with blood sugar control in people with Type 2 diabetes. We found that the more ultra-processed foods by weight in a person’s diet, the worse their blood sugar control was, and the more minimally processed or unprocessed foods in a person’s diet, the better their control was."

Additionally, some recent studies have indicated that eating more ultra-processed foods is linked to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, obesity, sleep disorders, anxiety, depression and early death.

What does ultra-processed food mean?

Ultra-processed foods are typically higher in added sugars and sodium, but synthetic flavors, added colors, emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners and other artificial ingredients may be in part to blame. Here’s a list of processed foods that every diabetes patient, especially with Type 2 should steer clear of to maintain optimal health.

Sugary breakfast cereals

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Most breakfast cereals, even those marketed as healthy or low-fat, are loaded with refined sugars and carbohydrates. These can cause rapid blood sugar spikes, making them a poor choice for diabetics. Instead, opt for whole-grain options like steel-cut oats or unsweetened muesli.

White bread and packaged baked goods

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

White bread, pastries, and other baked goods are made from refined flour and sugar, offering little nutritional value while wreaking havoc on blood sugar levels. Diabetics should replace these with whole-grain bread or homemade baked goods made with almond or coconut flour.

Flavored yogurts

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

While plain yogurt can be a healthy choice, flavored varieties often contain high levels of added sugar. Avoid these processed options and stick to unsweetened yogurt, which can be flavored naturally with fresh fruits or cinnamon.

Processed meats

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Sausages, bacon, and deli meats are not only high in unhealthy fats but are also often packed with sodium and preservatives, which can contribute to heart disease—a common complication of diabetes. Opt for fresh, lean protein sources like chicken, turkey, or fish instead.

Sugary drinks and fruit juices

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Soda, energy drinks, and even store-bought fruit juices are packed with sugar and calories. These beverages can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar, making them extremely harmful for diabetics. Water, unsweetened herbal teas, or infused water with cucumber or lemon are much safer choices.

Frozen dinners and ready-to-eat meals

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Convenient as they may be, frozen dinners and packaged meals are often high in trans fats, refined carbohydrates, and sodium. These ingredients can increase blood sugar levels and raise the risk of cardiovascular issues. Cooking fresh, wholesome meals at home is always the best option.

Candy and packaged desserts

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Candy, cookies, and packaged desserts are filled with refined sugars and unhealthy fats, making them a no-go for diabetics. If you’re craving something sweet, consider natural alternatives like fresh berries, dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher), or diabetic-friendly desserts made with stevia.

Chips and savory snacks

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Chips, crackers, and other savory snacks are typically high in refined carbohydrates, unhealthy oils, and salt. These can contribute to insulin resistance and weight gain. Opt for roasted nuts, seeds, or air-popped popcorn as healthier alternatives.

Condiments and salad dressings

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Many store-bought condiments like ketchup, barbecue sauce, and salad dressings contain hidden sugars and preservatives. Diabetics should read labels carefully or make their own condiments at home using natural ingredients.

Instant noodles and processed pasta

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Instant noodles and boxed pasta dishes are rich in refined carbs and unhealthy additives. These can lead to rapid glucose spikes and provide little nutritional value. Whole-grain pasta or zucchini noodles are much better alternatives.

Read More:

  1. Reasons Why The Risk Of Heart Attacks Increase During Winter Holidays
  2. Weight Training Is More Effective Than Cardio In Fat Loss, According To Science
  3. Spending More Time On Screen Can Cause Heart Issues; Expert Opinion

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PROCESSED FOODIS MEAT GOOD FOR DIABETESPASTA AND NOODLES FOR DIABETESTYPE 2 DIABETESFOODS TO AVOID IN DIABETES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.