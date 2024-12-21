ETV Bharat / health

Foods That Diabetes Patients Should Avoid At All Costs

Managing diabetes requires a careful balance of diet, exercise, and medication. While it’s essential to focus on foods that stabilise blood sugar, it’s equally important to identify and avoid those that can spike glucose levels. Processed foods, often laden with hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, and empty calories, pose a significant challenge for diabetics. A recent researcher paper published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at The University of Texas at Austin In a paper recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, notes that consuming more ultra-processed foods like diet sodas, packaged crackers, certain cereals, and yogurts is closely linked with higher blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. The scientists measured the spike in sugar level over a period of months though HbA1C.

"There are a lot of ways to look at and measure healthy eating,” said senior author Marissa Burgermaster, assistant professor of nutritional sciences at UT. “We set out to see which measurement was associated with blood sugar control in people with Type 2 diabetes. We found that the more ultra-processed foods by weight in a person’s diet, the worse their blood sugar control was, and the more minimally processed or unprocessed foods in a person’s diet, the better their control was."

Additionally, some recent studies have indicated that eating more ultra-processed foods is linked to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, obesity, sleep disorders, anxiety, depression and early death.

What does ultra-processed food mean?

Ultra-processed foods are typically higher in added sugars and sodium, but synthetic flavors, added colors, emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners and other artificial ingredients may be in part to blame. Here’s a list of processed foods that every diabetes patient, especially with Type 2 should steer clear of to maintain optimal health.

Sugary breakfast cereals

Most breakfast cereals, even those marketed as healthy or low-fat, are loaded with refined sugars and carbohydrates. These can cause rapid blood sugar spikes, making them a poor choice for diabetics. Instead, opt for whole-grain options like steel-cut oats or unsweetened muesli.

White bread and packaged baked goods

White bread, pastries, and other baked goods are made from refined flour and sugar, offering little nutritional value while wreaking havoc on blood sugar levels. Diabetics should replace these with whole-grain bread or homemade baked goods made with almond or coconut flour.

Flavored yogurts