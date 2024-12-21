Foods That Diabetes Patients Should Avoid At All Costs

Managing diabetes requires a careful balance of diet, exercise, and medication. While it’s essential to focus on foods that stabilise blood sugar, it’s equally important to identify and avoid those that can spike glucose levels. Processed foods, often laden with hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, and empty calories, pose a significant challenge for diabetics. A recent researcher paper published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at The University of Texas at Austin In a paper recently published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, notes that consuming more ultra-processed foods like diet sodas, packaged crackers, certain cereals, and yogurts is closely linked with higher blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. The scientists measured the spike in sugar level over a period of months though HbA1C.
"There are a lot of ways to look at and measure healthy eating,” said senior author Marissa Burgermaster, assistant professor of nutritional sciences at UT. “We set out to see which measurement was associated with blood sugar control in people with Type 2 diabetes. We found that the more ultra-processed foods by weight in a person’s diet, the worse their blood sugar control was, and the more minimally processed or unprocessed foods in a person’s diet, the better their control was."
Additionally, some recent studies have indicated that eating more ultra-processed foods is linked to higher rates of cardiovascular disease, obesity, sleep disorders, anxiety, depression and early death.
What does ultra-processed food mean?
Ultra-processed foods are typically higher in added sugars and sodium, but synthetic flavors, added colors, emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners and other artificial ingredients may be in part to blame. Here’s a list of processed foods that every diabetes patient, especially with Type 2 should steer clear of to maintain optimal health.
Sugary breakfast cereals
Most breakfast cereals, even those marketed as healthy or low-fat, are loaded with refined sugars and carbohydrates. These can cause rapid blood sugar spikes, making them a poor choice for diabetics. Instead, opt for whole-grain options like steel-cut oats or unsweetened muesli.
White bread and packaged baked goods
White bread, pastries, and other baked goods are made from refined flour and sugar, offering little nutritional value while wreaking havoc on blood sugar levels. Diabetics should replace these with whole-grain bread or homemade baked goods made with almond or coconut flour.
Flavored yogurts
While plain yogurt can be a healthy choice, flavored varieties often contain high levels of added sugar. Avoid these processed options and stick to unsweetened yogurt, which can be flavored naturally with fresh fruits or cinnamon.
Processed meats
Sausages, bacon, and deli meats are not only high in unhealthy fats but are also often packed with sodium and preservatives, which can contribute to heart disease—a common complication of diabetes. Opt for fresh, lean protein sources like chicken, turkey, or fish instead.
Sugary drinks and fruit juices
Soda, energy drinks, and even store-bought fruit juices are packed with sugar and calories. These beverages can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar, making them extremely harmful for diabetics. Water, unsweetened herbal teas, or infused water with cucumber or lemon are much safer choices.
Frozen dinners and ready-to-eat meals
Convenient as they may be, frozen dinners and packaged meals are often high in trans fats, refined carbohydrates, and sodium. These ingredients can increase blood sugar levels and raise the risk of cardiovascular issues. Cooking fresh, wholesome meals at home is always the best option.
Candy and packaged desserts
Candy, cookies, and packaged desserts are filled with refined sugars and unhealthy fats, making them a no-go for diabetics. If you’re craving something sweet, consider natural alternatives like fresh berries, dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher), or diabetic-friendly desserts made with stevia.
Chips and savory snacks
Chips, crackers, and other savory snacks are typically high in refined carbohydrates, unhealthy oils, and salt. These can contribute to insulin resistance and weight gain. Opt for roasted nuts, seeds, or air-popped popcorn as healthier alternatives.
Condiments and salad dressings
Many store-bought condiments like ketchup, barbecue sauce, and salad dressings contain hidden sugars and preservatives. Diabetics should read labels carefully or make their own condiments at home using natural ingredients.
Instant noodles and processed pasta
Instant noodles and boxed pasta dishes are rich in refined carbs and unhealthy additives. These can lead to rapid glucose spikes and provide little nutritional value. Whole-grain pasta or zucchini noodles are much better alternatives.
