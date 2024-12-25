6 Foods That Are High In Cholesterol

Cholesterol is an essential component of our body, which plays a vital role in building cells and producing certain hormones. However, consuming foods high in cholesterol can raise levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as "bad cholesterol", which may increase the risk of heart disease and other health problems when consumed in excess. While it’s okay to enjoy these foods occasionally, balancing them with a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins is essential for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Understanding which foods are particularly rich in cholesterol can help you make informed dietary choices. Here are six common foods that are high in cholesterol and what you should know about them.

Egg yolks:

Egg yolks are one of the most concentrated sources of cholesterol, with a single large egg containing about 186 milligrams. While eggs are also packed with nutrients, moderation is key. As per a research egg yolks are not for patients at risk of vascular disease.

Shellfish:

Shrimp, crab, and lobster are high in cholesterol, with shrimp containing approximately 189 milligrams per 3-ounce serving.

Organ meats:

Liver, kidneys, and other organ meats are nutrient-dense but also very high in cholesterol. For example, a 3-ounce serving of beef liver has about 330 milligrams of cholesterol.

Butter:

Butter is a dairy product high in both cholesterol and saturated fat. One tablespoon contains about 31 milligrams of cholesterol. As per a research, butter increases total and LDL cholesterol compared with olive oil but resulted in higher HDL cholesterol compared with a habitual diet.

Cheese:

Cheese is another dairy product that can be high in cholesterol. A single ounce of cheddar cheese contains around 30 milligrams of cholesterol. Cheese is generally rich in saturated fat, which is associated with increased risk for cardiovascular diseases. Nevertheless, recent reports suggest that cheese may be antiatherogenic.

Fried foods:

Deep-fried foods like fried chicken, French fries, and doughnuts absorb a lot of oil, which can increase their cholesterol levels. These foods also tend to be high in unhealthy trans fats. A research suggests consumption of fried foods can increase the risk of coronary heart disease.