A Complete Guide To Foods That Are Good For Gut Health

Making some smart dietary changes can help you with your git health by nourishing bacteria and reduce inflammation.

Fermented foods work as probiotics for the body

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

Gut health is a critical component for our overall well-being as it influences everything from digestion to mental clarity and immune function. Gut is often referred to as "second brain" and is also a home to trillions of bacteria that play a crucial role in maintaining balance within the body. A healthy gut adds to digestion as well as helps in nutrient absorption, regulates metabolism, and impact mood and cognitive function.

"With modern eating habits often laden with processed foods, refined sugars, and artificial addictive, maintaining a healthy gut can be challenging," says dietician Shweta Chaudhary. She also informs that poor gut health can lead to many issues like bloating, constipation, and acid reflux. It can also contribute to a long-term health concerns such as inflammation, autoimmune disorder, and even mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

However, making some smart dietary changes can help you with your git health by nourishing bacteria and reduce inflammation. Here are some of the foods that with support your gut health.

High-Fiber foods

Garlic, onions, bananas, asparagus, leeks, and oats are a good high-fiber foods to include in your meal


High-fiber foods are rich in probiotic, which feed the good bacteria in your gut. Garlic, onions, bananas, asparagus, leeks, and oats are a good high-fiber foods to include in your meal. Garlic contains insulin which promotes good gut bacteria, onion on the other hand is rich in prebiotics which aid natural antioxidant. Bananas are high in fiber and resistant starch, which help feed good bacteria and improve digestion. Similarly Asparagus, Leeks and Oats are high in gluten, and insulin, which support good bacteria in the gut.

Fermented foods

Fermented foods work as probiotics for the body


Fermented foods work as probiotics for the body. These foods contain live beneficial bacteria that help balance the gut microbiome. Use yogurt as it is rich in probiotics like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Yogurt aids digestion, boosts immunity and reduces bloating. Unsweetened and plain yogurt is advisable. Sauerkraut, Kimchi, Miso, and Tempeh are also some of the foods you can include in your diet.

Fiber-rich Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits are rich in fibre and antioxidant that reduce gut inflammation


Fiber is important for digestion as well as regulating bowel movements. Apples, barriers, carrots, sweet potatoes are healthy fiber options a berries are high in fiber and antioxidant that reduce gut inflammation. Rich in fiber, carrots support digestion and provide essential nutrients. Similarly, sweet potatoes have resistant starch that support good bacteria for gut health.

Whole Grains

Whole grains are a great source of fibre that promotes digestive system


Whole grains are a great source of fiber that promotes digestive system, therefore, adding to gut health. Brown rice, quinoa, and barley are some of the healthy fiber options. Brown rice have essential nutrients that support gut health, quinoa on the other hand, are gluten free and high in fiber and protein hat support digestion. Barley has beta-glucan, a prebiotics fiber that helps improve gut bacteria.

Nuts and beans

nuts like almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are a great source of prebiotic fibre


Rich in fiber, healthy fats and prebiotics, nuts like almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are a great source of prebiotic fiber, soluble fiber, and omega-3, which support gut health. Beans like lentils, chickpeas, black beans are packed with protein and fiber which support gut health.

