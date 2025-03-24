ETV Bharat / health

A Complete Guide To Foods That Are Good For Gut Health

Gut health is a critical component for our overall well-being as it influences everything from digestion to mental clarity and immune function. Gut is often referred to as "second brain" and is also a home to trillions of bacteria that play a crucial role in maintaining balance within the body. A healthy gut adds to digestion as well as helps in nutrient absorption, regulates metabolism, and impact mood and cognitive function.

"With modern eating habits often laden with processed foods, refined sugars, and artificial addictive, maintaining a healthy gut can be challenging," says dietician Shweta Chaudhary. She also informs that poor gut health can lead to many issues like bloating, constipation, and acid reflux. It can also contribute to a long-term health concerns such as inflammation, autoimmune disorder, and even mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

However, making some smart dietary changes can help you with your git health by nourishing bacteria and reduce inflammation. Here are some of the foods that with support your gut health.

High-Fiber foods

Garlic, onions, bananas, asparagus, leeks, and oats are a good high-fiber foods to include in your meal (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

High-fiber foods are rich in probiotic, which feed the good bacteria in your gut. Garlic, onions, bananas, asparagus, leeks, and oats are a good high-fiber foods to include in your meal. Garlic contains insulin which promotes good gut bacteria, onion on the other hand is rich in prebiotics which aid natural antioxidant. Bananas are high in fiber and resistant starch, which help feed good bacteria and improve digestion. Similarly Asparagus, Leeks and Oats are high in gluten, and insulin, which support good bacteria in the gut.

Fermented foods