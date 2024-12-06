ETV Bharat / health

Foods For New Moms: Boost Your Health And Energy After Delivery

Motherhood is a beautiful journey, but it also comes with its challenges, especially for new mothers. The postpartum period requires extra care, particularly when it comes to nutrition. Your body needs a variety of nutrients to recover from childbirth, produce breast milk, and maintain your energy levels. “Adding certain nutrient-dense foods to your diet can help you feel more energetic, strengthen your immune system, and support your overall health,” says nutritionist Dr. Sucharita Sengupta from Kolkata.

Here’s a list of foods that the nutritionist says every new mother should include in her daily diet.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens (spinach, kale and methi) are packed with iron, calcium, folate and vitamin C... all essential nutrients for postpartum recovery. Iron helps replenish haemoglobin levels lost during childbirth, while calcium supports bone health for both you and your baby.

Green leafy veggies are packed with fibre (Freepik)

Rich in antioxidants, they reduce inflammation.

High fibre content aids digestion and prevents postpartum constipation.

How to include them: Add them to soups, dals, or smoothies, or simply sauté them with garlic for a nutrient-packed side dish.

Rolled Oats

Oats are a powerhouse of nutrition for new mothers. They’re a great source of iron, fibre, and protein, which help in boosting energy and aiding digestion. Oats are also known to support milk production for breastfeeding mothers.

Oats contain saponins, which may stimulate milk production (Freepik)