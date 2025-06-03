Trying for a Baby? Avoid These Common Foods That Could Raise Your Risk of Miscarriage

When you're trying to get pregnant or are in the early stages of pregnancy, your diet plays a more powerful role than you might think. While most women are careful to take prenatal vitamins and avoid alcohol or smoking, some seemingly harmless foods could actually raise your risk of a miscarriage.
No single food causes a miscarriage on its own. But a pattern of poor choices (especially those that interfere with your body’s hormone balance or lead to inflammation) can make it harder to get pregnant and stay pregnant. Many miscarriages happen for reasons outside anyone’s control. But by making thoughtful choices about what you eat, you can help give your body the best chance to carry a healthy pregnancy.
Watch Out for These Food and Drink Habits
Too Much Caffeine and Energy Drinks
“Excess of caffeine, chocolate, and energy drinks can affect nutrient absorption and disturb your hormone balance,” says Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility & IVF Expert, Founder & Medical Director, Advanced Fertility & Gynecology Centre in New Delhi. Stick to no more than one cup of coffee a day if you’re trying to conceive or are already pregnant.
Alcohol
Alcohol doesn’t just impact your liver; it messes with your fertility hormones and raises your miscarriage risk. It’s best to quit completely once you’re planning to conceive.
Processed Junk Food
Think chips, instant noodles, sugary snacks, and heavily salted or fried items. They are high in bad fats and sugars that can cause inflammation, raise blood sugar levels, and put unnecessary stress on your reproductive system.
Mercury-Rich Fish
Swordfish, king mackerel, and certain kinds of tuna contain high levels of mercury, which can affect the baby's developing brain and nervous system. Go for low-mercury fish like salmon or sardines, and limit fish intake to 2 servings a week.
Trans Fats and Excess Omega-6 Fats
Trans fats (often found in baked goods and fried items) and omega-6 fats (found in some vegetable oils) can trigger inflammation and reduce fertility. These unhealthy fats can also reduce your IVF success rate, says Dr. Banerjee.
What to Eat Instead
- Whole, Unprocessed Foods: Go back to basics. Fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins like lentils, paneer, and eggs. These provide the vitamins and minerals your body needs for reproductive health.
- Healthy Fats: Swap processed oils for ghee in moderation, olive oil, or avocado. These fats support hormone production.
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary drinks or sodas. Staying hydrated keeps your body functioning properly and supports embryo development.
“Healthy living plays an important role in preparing the body for pregnancy. Focus on being active, managing stress, regular exercise,” says Dr. Banerjee. Your lifestyle sets the tone for your body’s readiness.
Read more: