Trying for a Baby? Avoid These Common Foods That Could Raise Your Risk of Miscarriage

During attempts at conception, foods and drinks that can be toxic to fertility should be avoided ( Getty Images )

When you're trying to get pregnant or are in the early stages of pregnancy, your diet plays a more powerful role than you might think. While most women are careful to take prenatal vitamins and avoid alcohol or smoking, some seemingly harmless foods could actually raise your risk of a miscarriage.

No single food causes a miscarriage on its own. But a pattern of poor choices (especially those that interfere with your body’s hormone balance or lead to inflammation) can make it harder to get pregnant and stay pregnant. Many miscarriages happen for reasons outside anyone’s control. But by making thoughtful choices about what you eat, you can help give your body the best chance to carry a healthy pregnancy.

Watch Out for These Food and Drink Habits

Too Much Caffeine and Energy Drinks

“Excess of caffeine, chocolate, and energy drinks can affect nutrient absorption and disturb your hormone balance,” says Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility & IVF Expert, Founder & Medical Director, Advanced Fertility & Gynecology Centre in New Delhi. Stick to no more than one cup of coffee a day if you’re trying to conceive or are already pregnant.

Pregnant women should avoid eating too much chocolate (Getty Images)

Alcohol

Alcohol doesn’t just impact your liver; it messes with your fertility hormones and raises your miscarriage risk. It’s best to quit completely once you’re planning to conceive.