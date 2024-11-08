The Surprising Snacks That Are Ageing You Faster

The biggest culprit of ageing might be lurking in your kitchen cabinet. According to a new study from Brazil, adults who eat more than 20% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods (UPFs in short) are accelerating their biological clock by up to 30%. And it’s not just about gaining a few extra wrinkles or sagging skin a little sooner. This kind of ageing affects you from the inside out, impacting everything from your metabolism to your immune system.

The study followed over 1,300 adults aged 50 and up, keeping tabs on their dietary habits and health markers over a 10-year period. By the end of a decade, researchers found that those who indulged in UPFs regularly had significantly shorter telomeres. Now, telomeres keep our DNA from fraying and falling apart. When telomeres get shorter, our cells can’t regenerate as effectively, making us age faster.

What Are Ultra-Processed Foods?

Ultra-processed foods are chemically engineered to make you crave more. Think of your favourite potato chips, instant noodles, sugary breakfast cereals or frozen pizzas. They’re loaded with additives, artificial flavours, trans fats, sugar, and salt. Says nutritionist and dietician Dr Ridhima Khamesra, “Biological ageing is, in fact, an ‘internal clock’ of our body, which shows the true state of health of the human being. It may or may not be equivalent to calendar years. High consumption of ultra-processed foods leads to the acceleration of biological ageing, regardless of the nutritional quality of the diet.”

The study found that this kind of ageing impact is still poorly understood, but it’s tied to high levels of sugar, salt, and trans fats. So, next time you reach for that frozen dinner or sugary snack, remember: you’re putting your internal clock on fast-forward.

Most Offending Food Culprits

Here’s a lineup of the foods that are making us age faster than we should:

White Bread and Refined Carbs

White bread (Freepik)

Foods like white bread, pasta, and pastries might be delicious, but they’re packed with refined carbs that cause blood sugar to spike and crash. This kind of blood sugar rollercoaster damages collagen and elastin in the skin, which keeps it firm and youthful. So, that bagel may be ageing you in ways your face cream can’t fix.

Sugary Drinks and Sodas

These beverages are packed with refined sugar, which is directly linked to shorter telomeres. Sugary drinks also cause spikes in blood sugar, leading to insulin resistance, inflammation, and faster cellular ageing.

Processed Meats

Processed meat (Freepik)

Bacon, sausages and deli meats are high in saturated fats and preservatives like nitrates, both of which are linked to increased oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress is what accelerates the ageing process, breaking down cells faster than they can regenerate.

Instant Noodles and Ready-Made Meals

These are the kings of ultra-processing. They’re often loaded with salt, unhealthy fats, and MSG, all of which can contribute to high blood pressure, water retention, and cellular damage. It’s no wonder that regular consumption is linked to faster ageing.

Cereals and Granola Bars

Sugary cereal (Freepik)

If it’s got a cartoon mascot on the box, it’s probably not the best choice for youthful skin. Loaded with sugar and simple carbs, these “breakfast” options cause blood sugar spikes and, over time, contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance.

Why Do These Foods Accelerate Ageing?

The problem with UPFs isn’t just that they lack nutritional value. It’s that they actively work against your body’s natural defences. Dr Khamesra notes, “There’s a lot of salt, sugar, trans fat, and zero-calorie ingredients that change their content during processing in ways that cause metabolic and physiological changes.” In simple terms, these foods lead to inflammation, disrupt hormones, and increase oxidative stress. That’s a trifecta that pushes the body into ageing overdrive.

Tips To Slow Down Your Biological Clock

You don’t have to swear off all your favourite treats forever. But if you’re looking to slow down your biological clock, Dr Khamesra suggests where to start:

Go for Whole Foods: Fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains are your best friends in the fight against ageing.

Limit Sugar and Salt: They’re inflammatory agents that lead to quicker ageing, so keep them in check.

Stay Hydrated: Water helps flush out toxins and keeps skin plump, youthful, and less prone to wrinkling.

Get Plenty of Antioxidants: Foods like berries, nuts, and leafy greens combat oxidative stress, helping protect your cells.

At the end of the day, those ultra-processed goodies may be tasty but they come at a cost. Every bite is a little nibble away at your body’s ability to stay youthful and healthy. So, before you reach for that bag of chips or second soda, remember that food is more than just fuel. It’s a building block for your body.

(The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)