How to Spot Harmful Adulterants in Holi Dishes and Keep Your Celebrations Safe

Holi is a time of joy, colour, and of course, delicious food. But with all the sweets, snacks, and drinks we consume during the festival, it’s easy to overlook one major concern: food adulteration. Some vendors use harmful chemicals and low-quality ingredients to make food look more appealing or last longer, putting our health at risk.
Dr. Saurabh Arora, Managing Director of Auriga Research Private Ltd, explains how common Holi foods can be adulterated and what simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.
Common Adulterants in Holi Foods
During Holi, sweets like gujiya and laddoos and drinks like thandai are in high demand. Unfortunately, this demand sometimes leads to food being adulterated with toxic substances. Here’s what to watch out for:
1. Synthetic Colours in Sweets
Some vendors add non-food grade dyes to sweets to make them look more vibrant. These artificial colours can cause allergies, digestive issues, and even long-term health problems.
2. Fake Silver Foil on Sweets
Traditional Indian sweets are often decorated with silver foil (chandi varak). However, some vendors use aluminum or other non-edible metals instead, which can be toxic.
3. Adulterated Milk and Khoya
Milk-based ingredients like khoya are sometimes mixed with starch or synthetic milk to increase quantity but at the cost of safety. Consuming such products can lead to digestive issues and food poisoning.
4. Low-Quality Oil in Fried Snacks
Popular Holi snacks like kachori and samosas are deep-fried, but some vendors reuse oil multiple times, making it toxic. Consuming such oils can lead to acidity, heartburn, and even long-term health risks.
5. Chemical-Based Thickening Agents in Snacks
To make food crispier or fluffier, some street vendors use synthetic thickeners and artificial flavours instead of fresh ingredients. These can cause bloating, acidity, and allergic reactions.
HOW TO DETECT ADULTERATED FOOD
You don’t need a lab to check for harmful adulterants. Some simple tricks at home can help you avoid unsafe food.
- Be Cautious of Sweets That Are Too Bright: If a sweet looks unnaturally bright or has an intense colour, it may contain artificial dyes. Choose sweets that look more natural in colour.
- Buy Only from FSSAI-Licensed Shops: Always purchase sweets and snacks from shops that are registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This ensures they follow hygiene and safety regulations.
- Check for Shop Cleanliness: Before buying, take a quick look around the shop. If the place looks unhygienic or the food is kept in open, avoid purchasing from there.
- Smell the Food Before Eating: If a food item smells strange (too chemical-like, sour, or musty) it could be spoiled or adulterated. Trust your sense of smell.
- Test the Silver Foil on Sweets: Real silver foil breaks easily when rubbed between fingers. If the foil is too thick or does not tear, it could be fake aluminum foil.
- Do a Simple Starch Test for Khoya and Milk: To check if milk or khoya is mixed with starch, add a few drops of iodine solution (or betadine). If it turns blue, it means starch has been added.
Why Food Testing Labs Are Important
Food testing laboratories play a crucial role in checking for harmful adulterants. They analyze food samples for toxic chemicals, bacteria, and synthetic additives. Their work helps ensure that food products meet safety standards, keeping consumers safe from harmful ingredients.
Holi is meant to be a time of joy and togetherness, but staying mindful about food safety can ensure that the celebrations don’t turn into a health hazard. Here’s a quick checklist to keep in mind:
- Avoid overly bright sweets that may contain artificial colors.
- Buy from FSSAI-registered shops that maintain hygiene.
- Trust your senses—smell the food and check its texture before eating.
- Use simple home tests to check for adulteration.
- Encourage friends and family to opt for homemade treats whenever possible.
