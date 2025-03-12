ETV Bharat / health

How to Spot Harmful Adulterants in Holi Dishes and Keep Your Celebrations Safe

Holi is a time of joy, colour, and of course, delicious food. But with all the sweets, snacks, and drinks we consume during the festival, it’s easy to overlook one major concern: food adulteration. Some vendors use harmful chemicals and low-quality ingredients to make food look more appealing or last longer, putting our health at risk.

Dr. Saurabh Arora, Managing Director of Auriga Research Private Ltd, explains how common Holi foods can be adulterated and what simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.

Common Adulterants in Holi Foods

During Holi, sweets like gujiya and laddoos and drinks like thandai are in high demand. Unfortunately, this demand sometimes leads to food being adulterated with toxic substances. Here’s what to watch out for:

1. Synthetic Colours in Sweets

Some vendors add non-food grade dyes to sweets to make them look more vibrant. These artificial colours can cause allergies, digestive issues, and even long-term health problems.

2. Fake Silver Foil on Sweets

Traditional Indian sweets are often decorated with silver foil (chandi varak). However, some vendors use aluminum or other non-edible metals instead, which can be toxic.

Real silver foil breaks easily when rubbed between fingers (ETV Bharat)

3. Adulterated Milk and Khoya