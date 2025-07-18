The Psychology of Snack Envy: New Study Reveals Why Your Friend’s Fries Always Seem Tastier Than Yours

Have you ever found yourself reaching for French fries not because you were hungry, but because someone else at the table was eating it with such relish that it became more appetizing by association? It turns out you’re not alone. Or rather, not even alone among mice.

According to a new study, conducted by Dr. Yong Xu and his colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine’s Children’s Nutrition Research Center in Texas, just watching another creature eat something rich can trigger overeating... even if you're already full.

That means your innocent lunchtime YouTube binge of Korean mukbang videos may actually be setting you up for a late-afternoon samosa sprint. You can now officially blame your sugar cravings on that influencer who keeps biting into molten chocolate lava cake in 4K resolution.

Simply watching another person eat good food can cause overeating, according to scientists (Getty Images)

Fourteen mice were enlisted and divided into two groups. Some were made to fast overnight (which is presumably the rodent equivalent of having dinner plans and nothing in the fridge), while others were fed beforehand. Then they were placed in mouse enclosures (a sort of voyeuristic dining room with plexiglass walls) so that each mouse could watch its rodent friend eat.

The mice that were full and had no physiological need for more food did not rush for extra helpings of boring old chow or even fat-laden pellets. But introduce a little sugar into the mix, a sprinkle of sucrose, and suddenly, things changed. The full-bellied mice who were merely watching their hungry friends devour sugar began to nibble. Then munch. Then eat considerably more than they should.

It’s the rodent equivalent of watching someone bite into a syrup-dripping jalebi and thinking, “Well, maybe just one…” before realizing you’ve inhaled half a dozen. But the really juicy bit came during the follow-up experiments. Researchers injected the sugar-eating mice with inhibitors that blocked dopamine receptors: those sneaky little neural ports responsible for reward, pleasure, and irrational decisions involving cheesecake. The result? The overeating stopped.

In short, the mice weren’t eating more because they were hungry, they were eating more because their brains were being tricked into feeling the desire for sugar just by watching someone else have a good time with it. It’s like your brain saying: “Oh look, that guy’s eating French fries and seems to be enjoying life. Maybe I should also eat French fries so I too can feel emotions again.”

“This study shows, in animals, that simply watching another eat—especially palatable food—can cause overeating, even when not hungry,” Dr. Xu said. “It also identifies a specific brain system (dopamine signaling) that helps explain why this happens. This type of behaviour, driven by environmental and social cues, is very relevant in today’s world, where food is abundant and eating shows or food-related social media are common.”

This new mouse model opens up intriguing possibilities for developing treatments that target the dopamine reward system, potentially helping people manage cravings and control eating in an environment saturated with food cues.

If a well-fed mouse can be psychologically manipulated into gorging on sugar just by watching another mouse go to town on a cupcake, what hope do the rest of us have when we’re ambushed by glossy food ads on the sides of buses, or buffet tables at weddings?