Focus On High Burden States And Regions Where Outbreaks Are Frequently Reported: Nadda To Officials

New Delhi: Directing officials to create a 24/7 central helpline number for dengue prevention and awareness, Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday instructed to primarily focus on high-burden states and regions where outbreaks are frequently reported and to proactively work with states to bring tangible results on dengue prevention

Nadda was chairing a high-level meeting to review the dengue situation across the country and the preparedness of the public health system for prevention, containment and management of dengue in view of the onset of monsoon and the rise in dengue cases globally.

He particularly stressed on inter-ministerial convergence meetings involving the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Education Ministry and municipal corporations and local self-government for sensitisation on their roles and responsibilities for dengue prevention and control.

Nadda was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation and the preparedness of the Ministry. It was informed that the dengue case fatality rate has reduced from 3.3 per cent (1996) to 0.1 per cent in 2024 as a result of focused, timely and collaborative activities.

Underlining the challenge posed by the onset of monsoon and the threat of an increasing number of dengue cases during the rainy season, Nadda emphasised the importance of being prepared against dengue. He directed the officials to gear up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures against dengue.

He stated that the Centre has been proactively communicating with the states on timely action for prevention and control of dengue activities. Various inter-sectoral meetings have been conducted to sensitise the stakeholders and ministries on their role and responsibilities on prevention and control of dengue.

Highlighting the importance of communication and awareness enhancement activities, Nadda stated that in order to sensitise communities regarding the ades mosquito which generally bites in the daytime, awareness campaigns among school-going children and others to wear clothes that keep the body fully covered, and keeping various water containers, pots etc., free of stagnant water will be taken up at a massive scale.

A nationwide IEC campaign for awareness through TV, radio, social media etc., platforms will be taken up across the country. Nadda has directed AIIMS and all central government hospitals to have dedicated dengue wards fully equipped with trained manpower, drugs and other logistics. They have also been instructed to create a referral system to optimally utilise their clinical facilities.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), highlighted the need for sensitising municipal bodies in states to prevent dengue outbreaks. He also suggested improving coolers and tanks in buildings to make them immune from mosquito breeding.

It was informed in the meeting that the Government of India has issued 14 advisories in 2024 for sensitisation of states on preparedness for the prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya.