Flavoured Hookah As Harmful As Other Tobacco Products, Warns Top Rajasthan Cancer Specialist

Amid a rising trend among youth to taste flavoured hookah, Rajasthan-based cancer specialist Dr Sukhbir Singh Tanwar posted at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar said that consuming flavoured hookah was as harmful to health as other tobacco products as it also contains tobacco elements along with flavoring agents.

Cancer specialist Dr Sukhbir Singh Tanwar
Cancer specialist Dr Sukhbir Singh Tanwar (ETV Bharat)

Alwar(Rajasthan): Amid rising use of flavoured hookah by the youth, a Rajasthan-based cancer specialist has warned against the latest trend he said increases the risk of fatal disease like cancer.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Cancer specialist Dr Sukhbir Singh Tanwar at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Alwar, said that these days the trend of flavored hookah is increasing among the youth. “There is a possibility of getting a fatal disease like cancer due to this because flavored hookah contains tobacco elements along with flavoring agents, which increases the disease risk,” Dr Singh said.

Flavoured Hookah Contains Tobacco Ingredients:

The trend of flavored hookah has increased among the youth in urban areas of late. Flavored hookah does not have tobacco like the hookah in villages, but it also contains intoxicants and additional flavorings are added to it, which increases its taste. Dr Sukhbir said that consumption of flavored hookah is as harmful to health as smoking and consumption of other tobacco products,” he said.

Rise In Cancer Cases Among Youth In Alwar: Dr Sukhbir Singh Tanwar said that on the basis of analysis of patients reported by Alwar general hospital on a daily basis, 60 to 70 percent are youth. “Most of the youth consume gutkha and tobacco, due to which they get diseases like cancer. They are provided counseling at the hospital,” he said.

Significantly, the Karnataka government had in February this year put a blanket ban on hookah products in the state.

Earlier, the then Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana too had imposed a ban on serving flavoured hookahs to customers in nightclubs, bars and restaurants in October last year.

