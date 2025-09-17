ETV Bharat / health

PM Modi Birthday: What Are The Secrets Behind The PM's Fitness And Unstoppable Energy At 75?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, many would say he’s only gaining momentum. At an age, when most people think about slowing down, Modi is showing the world that age is just a number. His message is clear: Fitness is a habit, not an act. And it’s never too late to start. This is not just about a leader staying fit — it’s about inspiring millions of Indians to take control of their health and make small, sustainable choices that lead to big changes.

How does a man with such a packed schedule (international summits, domestic rallies, endless meetings) still stay fit, sharp, and full of energy? Let’s break down the secrets of his fitness regimen.

Early Riser with a Morning Ritual

Modi doesn’t believe in sleeping late or being sluggish. He is known to wake up at 4 am, no matter where he is: whether in New Delhi or on an official visit abroad. Even when he has to stay up for late-night meetings or important diplomatic calls, he never compromises his morning routine. His discipline is not new. Back when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he followed this schedule religiously, and he continues to do so. Waking up early and starting the day right is one of the pillars of his physical and mental health.

Yoga Is More Than Just Exercise

Modi joined practitioners on International Yoga Day (ANI Photo)

Modi’s commitment to yoga is no secret. For years, he has been an avid practitioner. Every morning, he spends at least 40 minutes practicing yoga. His regimen includes Surya Namaskar, Pranayama (controlled breathing exercises), and meditation. He also performs specific asanas like Vajrasana, Setu Bandhasana, Bhujangasana, and Uttanpadasana. These improve heart health, circulation, stress levels, blood sugar control, joint health, and overall flexibility.

Balanced Vegetarian Diet

Forget the high-calorie, greasy fast food that many young people crave. Modi prefers a simple, sattvic and balanced diet. Seasonal fruits, khichdi, lentils, sprouted grains, curd, buttermilk — these are staples. He loves traditional Indian foods like Moringa (Sahjan) leaves and Gujarati Dhokla Thepla. Minimal salt, very little sugar. Clean, healthy, traditional Indian eating with portion control.