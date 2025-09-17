PM Modi Birthday: What Are The Secrets Behind The PM's Fitness And Unstoppable Energy At 75?
As the nation celebrates the 75th birthday of our Prime Minister, we explore what keeps him sharp and full of vitality.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, but he is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, many would say he’s only gaining momentum. At an age, when most people think about slowing down, Modi is showing the world that age is just a number. His message is clear: Fitness is a habit, not an act. And it’s never too late to start. This is not just about a leader staying fit — it’s about inspiring millions of Indians to take control of their health and make small, sustainable choices that lead to big changes.
How does a man with such a packed schedule (international summits, domestic rallies, endless meetings) still stay fit, sharp, and full of energy? Let’s break down the secrets of his fitness regimen.
Early Riser with a Morning Ritual
Modi doesn’t believe in sleeping late or being sluggish. He is known to wake up at 4 am, no matter where he is: whether in New Delhi or on an official visit abroad. Even when he has to stay up for late-night meetings or important diplomatic calls, he never compromises his morning routine. His discipline is not new. Back when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he followed this schedule religiously, and he continues to do so. Waking up early and starting the day right is one of the pillars of his physical and mental health.
Yoga Is More Than Just Exercise
Modi’s commitment to yoga is no secret. For years, he has been an avid practitioner. Every morning, he spends at least 40 minutes practicing yoga. His regimen includes Surya Namaskar, Pranayama (controlled breathing exercises), and meditation. He also performs specific asanas like Vajrasana, Setu Bandhasana, Bhujangasana, and Uttanpadasana. These improve heart health, circulation, stress levels, blood sugar control, joint health, and overall flexibility.
Balanced Vegetarian Diet
Forget the high-calorie, greasy fast food that many young people crave. Modi prefers a simple, sattvic and balanced diet. Seasonal fruits, khichdi, lentils, sprouted grains, curd, buttermilk — these are staples. He loves traditional Indian foods like Moringa (Sahjan) leaves and Gujarati Dhokla Thepla. Minimal salt, very little sugar. Clean, healthy, traditional Indian eating with portion control.
Fasting as Discipline
For more than 50 years, Modi has observed fasts, particularly during Navratri. His approach to fasting is not just ritualistic but intentional. During a fast, he eats only once a day, usually fruits, and sticks to one fruit type throughout the fast. For example, only papaya for nine days. It’s not just about spirituality; it’s a way to keep the digestive system light and efficient, reducing the burden on the body.
Early Dinners
Modi eats his last meal by 6 pm. He strictly follows the Ayurvedic principle of not eating after sunset. Why? Because the body digests better when food is consumed early, leading to improved metabolism and less chances of digestive disorders. It helps his body absorb nutrients effectively and keeps him feeling light and active.
Regular Walks and Moderate Exercise
Besides yoga, our Prime Minister walks regularly and keeps his exercise simple yet consistent. It’s not about flashy fitness trends; it’s about sustainable habits that build endurance and strength over time.
Hydration and Mental Wellness
Another key pillar of Modi’s fitness is staying hydrated and focusing on mental well-being. He practices mindfulness and meditation as a daily ritual. This helps him stay calm under pressure, make better decisions, and manage stress, no matter how tight the deadlines or chaotic the environment.
More than personal discipline, Modi is committed to inspiring the nation. That’s why he launched the Fit India Movement, encouraging Indians to embrace fitness as a daily habit. He believes that fitness should be accessible to everyone and not a luxury.
