First Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery Conducted At AIIMS Bilaspur

Bilaspur: The Department of Orthopaedics at AIIMS Bilaspur successfully performed a robotic-assisted total knee replacement surgery, making it the first government-run institution in Himachal Pradesh to perform this procedure. The pioneering surgery was done on an elderly female patient diagnosed with arthritis and severe knee deformities.

“The surgery, which used advanced robotic precision, was able to align and correct the deformity of the patient to near perfection. The patient’s mobility also gets restored with exceptional accuracy,” the doctors said.

The expert team behind the successful surgery included Dr Ranjeet Choudhary, Dr Gaurav Kumar Sharma, Dr Amit Salaria, and Dr Devender, with anaesthesia administered by Dr Vijayalakshmi Sivapurapu and nursing support led by Bhajan Lal.

On this achievement, Dr Chaudhary said, “The introduction of robotic knee transplant services puts AIIMS Bilaspur on the map of world-class orthopaedics. Now we can perform advanced procedures like robotic knee transplants along with modern surgery for complex trauma, spinal surgery and sports injuries."

He said that this robotic system facilitates real-time balancing and extremely precise alignment of joints during the operation. “With its help, better results, fewer complications, and faster recovery of the patient are possible as compared to traditional techniques. This helps patients to return to their normal life quickly after the operation,” Dr Chaudhary claimed.

Dr Sharma said that this technology would prove to be a boon for thousands of patients of Himachal Pradesh, as they will not have to go to big private hospitals outside the state for advanced knee transplant surgery. “This facility is now available in a government institution in their state. AIIMS Bilaspur is on the way to becoming a regional centre of excellence,” he said.