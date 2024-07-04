ETV Bharat / health

First Dengue Death In Karnataka's Mysuru As Community Health Officer Dies

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 24 hours ago

According to officials, the victim identified as 35-year-old Nagendra died on Monday morning but the case came to light late. Deceased Nagendra working as health officer at Primary Health Center of Gurupur village in Hunsur Taluk of Mysuru.

Mysuru: A community health officer has died of dengue in Mysuru district of Karnataka making him the first victim of the disease in the district, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Nagendra. Nagendra died on Monday morning but the case came to light late, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kumaraswamy informed 'ETV Bharat'. It is learnt that Nagendra was working as health officer at Primary Health Center of Gurupur village in Hunsur Taluk of Mysuru. This is the first death case of dengue victim in the district.

Dengue cases are on the rise in Mysuru district as well as the state. The district administration and the health department have taken several measures to contain the disease.

479 Active Cases Of Dengue: An official said that there are currently 479 active cases of dengue in Mysuru district.

According to official data by the Health Department, a total of 4,827 dengue cases have been reported so far in Karntaka while six patients have also died of the disease. In capital Bengaluru, the number of positive dengue cases have already crossed 2000 this year.

About The Disease: According to the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dengue, a viral disease is mainly spread to people by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.

