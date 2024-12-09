'Fighter' Star And Former Fitness Model Rishabh Sawhney Shares His Fitness Mantras To Stay In Fighting Shape

Rishabh Sawhney isn’t just a rising Bollywood actor (first seen as the hunky villain in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter). He’s the embodiment of discipline and transformation. Known for his jaw-dropping weight loss journey and his gruelling prep, the light-eyed model-turned-actor's fitness philosophy is simple but effective: consistency, structure and a commitment to improvement.

In an exclusive interview, the actor shared his go-to fitness routines, diet hacks and the secrets behind his high-octane energy. Preparing for a role in an action-packed movie like Fighter isn’t for the faint-hearted. For Rishabh, it meant six months of intense prep before filming began and rigorous maintenance during the shoot. “The training for Fighter was very different from what I was used to,” he says. “As a fitness model, I did a lot of cardio. For this role, weight training increased, and cardio reduced.”

Rishabh went through a gruelling schedule to train for his role in Fighter (ETV Bharat)

To recover from the physically demanding sessions, Rishabh relied on a combination of ice baths, massages, and physiotherapy. “Recovery was crucial. It wasn’t just about building muscle. It was about staying functional and preventing injuries,” he told the ETV Bharat Health team.

Stick To The Plan, Not The Mood

Like everyone, Rishabh has days when motivation feels elusive. But he has a simple mantra: “Stick to the plan, not the mood. Once you step into the gym, you don’t feel as demotivated anymore.” This mantra (coupled with his disciplined approach to nutrition and training) keeps him consistent, even on tough days.

Rishabh works out every single day of the week. His workout splits are a classic approach with a modern twist. “I work on one body part a day and dedicate two days a week to cardio, usually through sports like squash, jump rope, or football,” he said. His favourite exercise? “If I had to choose just one, it would be weight training. I’ve been doing it for 10 years, and it’s the foundation of my fitness.”

Rishabh swears by weight training (ETV Bharat)

For those starting out, Rishabh's advice is clear: “Hire a personal trainer. It will give you better results in a shorter span of time because someone else is monitoring what you eat and do.”

Calculate Macros

Rishabh doesn’t leave his diet to chance. “I calculate my macros and eat five times a day,” he said. His meals are protein-heavy, with a moderate mix of vegetables and rice during the day but no carbs at night to avoid bloating. His maintenance calories hover around 1700 calories, and his precision is a big part of why his physique stays camera-ready.

He counts his macros, especially his protein intake (ETV Bharat)

Rishabh's relationship with food wasn’t always so meticulous. “Growing up, I was huge: 120 kgs. When I moved away from home to Vellore for studies, I happened to lose 60 kgs in six months. That transformation changed everything for me. I never went back to my old overweight appearance again.”

When it comes to fitness icons, Rishabh looks up to the greats. “Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman have always been inspirations. Watching Sean Faris in Never Back Down was a turning point. It shifted my attitude toward fitness.”

In a world of quick fixes and crash diets, Rishabh advises a more sustainable approach. “Stay consistent. Fitness is more like a marathon than a 100-metre sprint. Don’t burn yourself out early. Take it one step at a time,” he said.

Balance Work And Workouts

Being on set doesn’t stop Rishabh from prioritising fitness. “I try not to skip a single workout. If I have a shoot, I’ll work out before or afterwards (at night),” he said. As a morning workout enthusiast, he ensures his sessions are the first thing on his schedule. “It sets the tone for the rest of my day.”

The former fitness model doesn't believe in cheat meals or skipping workouts (ETV Bharat)

Cardio doesn’t just mean running on a treadmill for this hunk. “I like to mix it up with sports: cricket, football, squash,” he said, adding that he has recently taken up the addictive sport of padel. Sports not only keep things exciting but also add variety to his routine, ensuring he doesn’t burn out.

For those looking to follow in his footsteps, Rishabh Sawhney’s philosophy is refreshingly simple: “Consistency beats motivation. Stick to the plan, and the results will come.”

Rishabh’s Top 5 Tips For Beginners

Hire A Trainer: It’s the quickest way to see results.

Start Slow: Don’t rush the process; treat fitness like a marathon.

Find Your Fun: Use sports or activities you enjoy to stay active.

Stick To Your Plan: Motivation might falter, but a good plan keeps you on track.

Recovery Matters: Incorporate stretching, massages, or ice baths to avoid burnout.

The actor is currently working on a film directed by Indira Dhar, whose directorial debut Putul went to Cannes. Rishabh tells us that fitness is not just about looking good on screen. It’s about building a lifestyle that keeps him strong, healthy and ready for whatever life throws his way. If his journey proves anything, it’s that with consistency and the right mindset, you too can transform yourself into your own action star.