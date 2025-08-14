Bloating, Constipation And Back Pain: How Fibroids Hijack A Woman’s Daily Life

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus. They aren’t always dangerous, but they can still cause a lot of trouble. Many women ignore fibroids because they don’t always cause symptoms at first but when they do, they can affect everything from your physical comfort to your emotional wellbeing and even your ability to go about your daily routine.

“Fibroids are most common in women aged 30 to 50. They can be tiny, like a grain of sand, or as large as a melon. Sometimes, women don’t even know they have them until the fibroids start pressing on nearby organs,” says Dr. Swatee Gaggare, Consultant Gynaecology, Manipal Hospitals Baner, Pune.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

The signs depend on the size, number, and position of the fibroids. One of the first symptoms is often heavy or long periods. This can lead to anaemia (low iron levels), which causes tiredness, pale skin, and low energy. “Some women bleed so heavily during their period that they need to change sanitary products every hour and can’t travel or do normal daily activities,” reveals Dr. Gaggare.

Another common sign is bloating or a heavy feeling in the lower belly. It’s not just discomfort — it can feel like being in early pregnancy and make sleeping or sitting hard. Large fibroids can press on the rectum, causing constipation or back pain. Smaller fibroids might press on the bladder, making you feel like you need to urinate frequently or urgently. These constant symptoms can lead to emotional stress, less social activity, and even missed work.

Impact On Fertility

Fibroids can also affect a woman’s ability to get pregnant or carry a pregnancy. Fibroids that grow into the uterine cavity (submucosal fibroids) can cause miscarriages or make it harder to conceive. Sometimes, women only find out they have fibroids after repeated miscarriages or while getting checked for infertility, according to Dr. Gaggare.

Treatment Options

How fibroids are treated depends on your symptoms, age, general health, and whether you want to have children in the future. If symptoms are mild, regular check-ups and ultrasounds may be enough. But if symptoms are more severe, treatment is important — and earlier treatment often gives better results.

“Medical treatment often starts with hormone therapy to help control the menstrual cycle and shrink the fibroids. Some newer medicines target progesterone receptors to reduce bleeding and size, but they’re not meant for long-term use,” says gynaecologist Dr. Gaggare.

Surgical options are specific to the requirements of each patient. Younger women who wish to maintain their reproductive prospects are usually treated with myomectomy, which removes the fibroids while leaving the uterus intact. A hysterectomy, or removal of the uterus, offers a permanent cure in severe or recurring cases, particularly in women nearing menopause. Less invasive surgical treatments, such as laparoscopic or hysteroscopic procedures, shorten hospital stays and recuperation times.