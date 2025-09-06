National Nutrition Week: Fibre Is The Simple Secret To Better Health In Our Fast-Paced Lives

ETV Bharat / health

In today’s world, convenience often wins over nutrition. Fast food, instant noodles, sugary snacks—these are the quick fixes that fill up our busy schedules. But we often forget the one ingredient that keeps everything in our body running smoothly. That is fibre.

It doesn’t sound glamorous/ Fibre isn’t a flashy superfood you’ll see on an Instagram post. It doesn’t come with fancy packaging or promise miraculous weight loss in 7 days. But its power is revolutionary. Every nutritionist will tell you the same thing: fibre is the unsung hero of your digestive health, and skipping it is like driving your car without oil.

Why Is Fibre So Important?

Fibre helps in digestion, keeps you full, prevents constipation, and even plays a role in controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels. In simple words, fibre helps your body process food better and keeps you from facing nasty surprises like stomach cramps, sluggish digestion, or worse—lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart conditions.

There are two types of fibre: soluble and insoluble.