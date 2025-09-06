National Nutrition Week: Fibre Is The Simple Secret To Better Health In Our Fast-Paced Lives

Fibre is the unsung hero of your digestive health, and skipping it is like driving your car without oil.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 5:13 PM IST
In today’s world, convenience often wins over nutrition. Fast food, instant noodles, sugary snacks—these are the quick fixes that fill up our busy schedules. But we often forget the one ingredient that keeps everything in our body running smoothly. That is fibre.
It doesn’t sound glamorous/ Fibre isn’t a flashy superfood you’ll see on an Instagram post. It doesn’t come with fancy packaging or promise miraculous weight loss in 7 days. But its power is revolutionary. Every nutritionist will tell you the same thing: fibre is the unsung hero of your digestive health, and skipping it is like driving your car without oil.
Why Is Fibre So Important?
Fibre helps in digestion, keeps you full, prevents constipation, and even plays a role in controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels. In simple words, fibre helps your body process food better and keeps you from facing nasty surprises like stomach cramps, sluggish digestion, or worse—lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart conditions.
There are two types of fibre: soluble and insoluble.
- Soluble fibre dissolves in water, forming a gel-like substance that slows digestion. It’s found in oats, apples, and beans. Soluble fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol.
- Insoluble fibre doesn’t dissolve in water but adds bulk to the stool, helping food pass through your digestive tract more efficiently. You’ll get this from whole wheat, bran, nuts, and green leafy vegetables.
Now, consider this: The average Indian barely consumes half the recommended daily fibre intake. We are talking about 25 gm to 30 gm of fibre every day, as suggested by health experts, but most urban diets barely touch 10 gm to 15 gm. Why? Because packaged foods and fast food are low in fibre but high in refined carbohydrates, sugar, and unhealthy fats.
Skipping fibre isn’t just about poor digestion. It affects your long-term health. Low fibre intake is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Your gut, which some call the “second brain,” thrives on fibre. A healthy gut flora strengthens your immune system and even improves mood and energy levels.
So, what should you do?
- Start simple.
- Swap white bread for whole-grain bread.
- Add a serving of fruits or vegetables to every meal.
- Opt for brown rice over white rice.
- Snack on nuts, seeds, or fruit instead of chips and biscuits.
- Experiment with pulses and legumes. Dal isn’t just for your grandma; it’s fibre-packed and delicious.
Fibre is the foundation of a balanced diet. It keeps the body’s rhythm steady, helps manage weight, and boosts your energy throughout the day. Once you start adding fibre-rich foods regularly, you’ll feel the difference. Your digestion improves, your energy spikes, and, most importantly, you’ll feel more in control of your health.
At the end of the day, your body isn’t just a machine—it’s your home. And fibre is one of the simplest ways to keep it clean, running, and happy.
(This article is part of National Nutrition Week, celebrated annually in India from September 1 to 7)
