Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

“Over 87% of rural births now take place in hospitals or health centres. With more children surviving, the ancient compulsion to have many children has eased,” says Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF Hospital Limited.

Why has this happened? Because life itself has become less precarious. In 1971, the infant mortality rate stood at a staggering 129 deaths per 1,000 live births. Today, it has dropped to 29.

The change has been dramatic. In 1971, the average woman bore 5.2 children. By 2023, this number had plummeted to 1.9. Likewise, our crude birth rate (CBR) has fallen to 18.4 births per 1,000 people, with rural areas still slightly higher at 20.3 compared to 14.9 in urban India.

India's total fertility rate (TFR) has dipped to 1.9 children per woman, falling below the replacement level of 2.1 for the very first time [according to a report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)]. This would be remarkable in the bustling cities, where shrinking families are old news. But the true story lies in our villages. Rural India, the very heart of our nation, has also reached this threshold.

He adds that the state’s interventions, like Mission Parivar Vikas, have brought contraceptives, counselling, and knowledge directly into people’s hands. At the household level, ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) have shifted the rhythm of reproduction, bringing pregnancy kits, pills, and culturally sensitive conversations into homes that once shunned such talk.

Put Women In Control

“When women learn, when they step into decision-making roles in their homes and communities, they choose fewer, healthier children. They choose futures,” says Dr. Murdia, who is a gynaecologist and obstetrician. This is not population 'control,' as the technocrats once imagined. It is population self-determination, led by the agency of rural women who now see their children not as labour for the fields, but as human beings with dreams to be nurtured.

Rural families today face the same hard choices urban families made a generation ago. The rising costs of food, healthcare, and education press heavily on their lives. Fewer children mean resources can stretch further: toward better nutrition, schooling, and health. This is not only about economics but also about ecology. Smaller families reduce the relentless pressure on our soil, water, and forests. A household with fewer mouths to feed does not need to extract quite as much from a land already weary under climate change, soil erosion, and shrinking commons. The fertility transition, then, is also an ecological transition.

Yet, every change births new challenges. Nearly 10% of India’s population is now over 60, up from 8.6% a decade ago. In villages, where tradition still expects sons and daughters to care for the elderly, shrinking family sizes mean fewer hands to shoulder this burden. As migration pulls young men and women to cities, the countryside faces not just the loss of labour but the fraying of its social contract. How India manages this transition will shape the nation’s economic and social trajectory for decades to come.

