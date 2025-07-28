Reasons Why Fertility Care Must Be Reframed As Inclusive, Preventive Public Health

One of the most dangerous illusions of modern life is the belief that problems must be large and dramatic in order to deserve our attention. But most of the suffering we carry is neither sensational nor catastrophic. It is subtle. Such is the nature of reproductive pain.

With World IVF Day behind us, let's take stock of the situation. In India today, an estimated 15 to 20 million couples (men and women who are otherwise full of life’s promise) find themselves facing the silent storm of infertility, says a 2024 report from The Indian Journal of Community Medicine. Yet, despite the scale of this crisis, fertility care remains on the margins of our healthcare system, treated not as a fundamental right or a cornerstone of well-being, but as a last resort. But here is a fundamental truth that we must face with honesty: fertility is not a luxury. It is an essential component of health and our systems are failing the very people they are meant to serve.

The Myth of Waiting

We have, as a culture, grown used to waiting. We wait to speak of discomfort until it becomes disease. We wait to seek help until the situation is dire. It is time to dismantle this passive approach. Says Abhishek Aggrawal, CEO of Birla Fertility & IVF, “Fertility care needs to move beyond being treated as a last resort and instead become a proactive, inclusive part of public health.”

In other words, the road to reproductive health must not begin only in the sterile waiting rooms of IVF clinics, it must begin in our schools, in our public health systems, in our homes, in the very way we speak about the human body.

“The irony of infertility is that its most powerful contributors often masquerade as routine: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, thyroid disorders, or untreated infections. These conditions affect millions, progressively interfering with fertility over time. Many are manageable if detected early, but because the conversation about fertility remains isolated, stigmatized, and couched in silence, too many people only learn of their condition when the options have grown scarce,” says Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Infertility & IVF Expert, Founder & Medical Director, Advanced Fertility & Gynecology Centre in New Delhi.

Fertility As Overall Health Indicator

She adds that we must come to see fertility not merely as the capacity to bear children, but as a vital sign of overall health... just like heart rate, blood pressure, or sugar levels. When reproductive systems are in distress, they are often signaling a larger systemic imbalance. To ignore this is not just to delay fertility, it is also jeopardizing long-term wellness.

True public health must be rooted in inclusivity and foresight. Fertility care, as Aggrawal asserts, must be part of this mainstream awareness “across age, gender, and income groups.” Why, for example, do we not teach adolescents about fertility in biology class not just the mechanics of reproduction, but the factors that nourish or harm reproductive health? Why do primary care checkups not include early screening for reproductive issues, regardless of whether a person is trying to conceive? Why do only the privileged few have access to information, diagnostic tools, and early interventions?

To universalize fertility care is not to pressure anyone to have children. On the contrary, it is to give everyone the right to choose. If we truly wish to build an equitable health system, we must stop seeing fertility as something optional or elective, and begin to see it for what it is: a central part of human dignity.

The Cost of Inaction

“There is also a pragmatic side to this discussion. Late-stage fertility treatment is expensive. Not just for families, but for the system at large,” says Dr. Banerjee. If public healthcare continues to ignore fertility until it becomes an emergency, we are increasing the burden on our already-strained infrastructure. Early intervention, screening, and education are cost-effective. They reduce the need for intensive procedures, prevent secondary complications, and improve mental health outcomes.

Sources: