Fernblock For Skincare: A Plant Based Solution For Aging, Pigmentation, And Inflammation

In a world brimming with environmental stressors, our skin faces a constant threat of harmful elements—UV rays, pollution, blue light, and more. These aggressors can lead to premature aging, pigmentation, and a host of other skin concerns. Fernblock, a natural, plant-derived solution is quickly gaining recognition as a game-changer for skincare. But what exactly is Fernblock, how does it work, and how can you integrate it into your routine?

What is Fernblock?

Fernblock is a patented extract derived from the tropical fern Polypodium leucotomos, a plant native to Central and South America. For centuries, indigenous communities have used the medicinal properties of this fern to treat various ailments, including skin inflammation and sunburn. Modern science has taken these traditional practices a step further, isolating the fern’s powerful active compounds to create Fernblock — a natural ingredient with exceptional protective capabilities for the skin.

How does Fernblock has your skin covered?

In an interview with ETV Bharat Dr Priti Shenai, MD (Skin), DDV, MBBS, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist at Skinworks Clinic in Mumbai, at the core of Fernblock’s efficacy are its antioxidant and photoprotective properties, which make it a strong defense against environmental stressors. "The plant's active compounds, known as polyphenols, work tirelessly to neutralise free radicals and mitigate the damaging effects of UV radiation, visible light, and even blue light emitted from our digital devices. Therefore, prevents premature aging, pigmentation, and other unwanted complexion concerns," explains Dr. Shenai.

Additionally, the plant also has anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is a common contributor to skin concerns like acne, rosacea, and eczema. Fernblock's anti-inflammatory abilities help calm irritation and work best for even complexion. "Fernblock also enhances the skin's natural repair processes and accelerates the healing of sunburns and other types of photo-damage," says Dr. Shenai.

What's particularly exciting about fernblock is its versatility. Dr Shenai says unlike traditional sunscreens that can leave a greasy residue or irritate sensitive skin, fernblock can be seamlessly incorporated into "a wide range of skincare formulations, from serums and moisturisers to makeup and sun protection products. This allows individuals of all skin types to enjoy the protective and restorative benefits of this botanical wonder."