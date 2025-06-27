ETV Bharat / health

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Pigeon droppings have an adverse effect on the environment and people's health, especially in urban areas. The feeding and proliferation of pigeons results in their droppings accumulating on footpaths, pavements, and traffic islands. The toxic components of the dried droppings combine with the dust, leading to environmental pollution and negative health effects when these feeding locations are swept. It also damages buildings.

Under such conditions, there is a need for an awareness campaign among the public over the adverse effects of pigeon droppings. They should be made aware of the health risks associated with pigeon droppings.

However, the well-being of the pigeons should also be ensured. There should be designated areas for feeding the pigeons. It should be strictly ensured by the administration that they are fed in these areas.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Subhash Giri, Former Director of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi, on Friday said, "Common health risks to humans, with exposure to pigeon droppings are particularly when their droppings dry out and become airborne, contaminating the environment. Inhalation of these leads few lung conditions."

Mentioning the health risks, he said, "The diseases associated are - Histoplasmosis, caused by inhaling spores of the fungus called Histoplasma capsulatum, which can be found in soil contaminated with bird droppings; Cryptococcosis, a fungal infection caused by Cryptococcus neoformans, which can be found in pigeon droppings; Psittacosis, a bacterial infection caused by Chlamydophila, which can be transmitted through inhalation of dust contaminated with the droppings of infected birds, including pigeons." Dr Giri added that these diseases primarily affect people with weakened immune systems and secondary infections.

The former Director of the LHMC further said pigeon droppings can trigger allergic reactions, including respiratory issues like asthma or allergic alveolitis (hypersensitivity pneumonitis), which can be a severe complication.

Dr Giri advised to avoid direct contact, wear gloves and masks when cleaning areas contaminated with pigeon droppings. He also suggested ensuring good ventilation in areas where pigeon droppings are present to reduce the concentration of airborne pathogens.