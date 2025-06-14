Father's Day 2025: Warning Signs Related To Dad’s Heart After 40 That You Cannot Afford To Ignore

For many men, love is not loud. It lingers in late-night rides to the airport, in the careful budgeting of school fees, in the stoicism with which fathers shoulder the weight of the family. But too often, this endurance comes at a cost. Men over 40 face a stark biological reality: their hearts are working harder than ever. It’s not the loud signs but the silent ones that signal danger. On Father’s Day, as we honour our fathers and father figures, ask them to pause, and listen to what their own hearts may be trying to say.

According to Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist at Redcliffe Labs, “Heart attacks are rarely as sudden as we believe. The body often gives warning signs but subtle, easily dismissed ones.”

Some of these signs are deceptively ordinary:

Chest discomfort that feels like pressure, heaviness, or burning, sometimes mistaken for indigestion or muscular pain. It might radiate to the arms, jaw, or back. This may be angina, a signal that the heart muscle isn’t getting enough oxygen. Shortness of breath after mild exertion. Perhaps a father who once climbed stairs with ease now hesitates at the second floor. Unusual fatigue, even after a full night’s rest. A kind of tiredness that feels deep in the bones and unfamiliar. Heart palpitations, the fluttering or racing heartbeat that might occur after stress, or without cause. Gastrointestinal symptoms, like nausea or stomach pain. These are the most easily ignored and yet in combination with other signs, they are often part of the heart’s cry for help.

Dr. Laxman Gaikwad, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at AIMS Hospital in Mumbai, explains that the root of many heart attacks lies in the buildup of plaque (a mixture of fat, cholesterol, and cellular debris) that narrows the arteries. Over time, this plaque can rupture, triggering a clot that blocks blood flow to the heart. This doesn’t happen overnight. The process begins years, sometimes decades earlier. And men, particularly in their 40s and 50s, tend to underplay symptoms. They keep going, until it's too late.

Men over 40 are at higher risk of heart disease than women (Getty Images)

The Psychological Truth of Fatherhood

Why do so many fathers ignore their symptoms?

Because for many, strength is defined by sacrifice. In traditional families, men are conditioned to suppress fear, pain, and vulnerability. Illness feels like weakness. Asking for help feels like failing. But the real failure lies in not responding. It lies in the idea that self-care is selfish. In reality, a healthy father is an anchor, not only for his own life but for his entire family.

What Can Be Done?

“Encourage routine health checkups, especially after 40. Annual tests like lipid profiles, ECGs, stress tests, and HbA1c (for blood sugar control), cholesterol panels, and stress tests are essential,” says Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth. Watch for lifestyle signs. Is dad skipping walks? Eating too much salt or red meat? Does he know his blood pressure?

Start the conversation. Gently, respectfully. Ask how he’s feeling. Remind him that prevention is not fear-based, it is love-based. It's an act of courage, not cowardice.