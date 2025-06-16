Men’s Health Month Isn’t Just About Medical Checkups, It’s About Checking In with Your Kids Emotionally Too

Among the most underestimated yet transformative of relationships is the bond between a father and child. This is not merely about genetics, surnames, or tradition. The father-child relationship is, as Delhi-based psychiatrist Dr. Sandeep Vohra calls it, “one of the most important aspects from a child’s psychological development perspective.” When a child feels securely tethered to a father (whether biological or chosen), it lays a foundation that allows the person to grow strong, steady, and open to the world.

Love in Action

We often associate nurturing and emotional guidance with mothers. Yet in many ways, it is the steadfastness of a father’s presence that shapes a child’s sense of stability in the chaos of the world. A dad's love is different; it is often more reserved, woven into gestures that may not be dramatic but are grounding: walking beside you, standing silently at your school performance, or simply being the calm voice on the other end of a late-night phone call.

Spending quality time with your children when they are younger is a long term investment in their wellness (Getty Images)

Dr. Vohra points out that when this kind of emotional support is present, especially during life’s inevitable crises, “it helps the child sail through with relative ease.” The child doesn’t feel alone in their fear, failure, or confusion. They may still be anxious, but they feel held (emotionally and psychologically) by a love that expects them to be strong but also permits them to be vulnerable.

Confidence Rooted in Relationship

With independence being celebrated more and more, we forget that emotional independence begins with secure attachment. Children who grow up with emotionally available men learn that they are worthy of love, of being seen. This breeds confidence, not arrogance. It nurtures emotional stability, not emotional avoidance.

“Strong bonding with father can lead to foundation of a child’s successful, healthy and fulfilling life,” says Dr. Vohra who is also Founder of NWNT.ai, which provides solutions for mental, emotional and behavioural health problems arising out of stress and lifestyle issues. “A child who can turn to their father for clarity during uncertainty, or support during loss, internalizes a sense of resilience that serves them long after their father’s physical presence fades.”

Unlearning Cultural Silence

A good father can give his child wings (Getty Images)

In many cultures (including ours), the father figure is seen as the provider, the protector, the one who teaches you how to ride a bicycle or how to toughen up after disappointment. But emotional availability has often been the missing piece. Generations of men were taught that love is best expressed through sacrifice, not affection; through working long hours, not saying “I’m proud of you.”

We are now learning, collectively, that a father’s tenderness does not diminish his strength; it amplifies it. Children don’t remember how much money their father made. They remember how he made them feel. If a man teaches his child how to confront life with dignity, how to stay calm in storms, and how to feel deeply without shame, he gives them tools far more powerful than any inheritance. If he fails (through absence, avoidance, or abuse), it can leave scars that take a lifetime to heal. But even then, healing is possible. We can face the wounds and, in doing so, perhaps become better fathers ourselves.

Dr. Vohra concludes, “Blessed are those who have loving and supportive fathers, and they must reciprocate love and affection in any possible way to express the same.” So, write that letter. Take that walk. Share that hug. The father-child bond is a living, breathing force that continues to shape who we are and who we can become.