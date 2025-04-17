After Gauri Khan’s Restaurant Torii Faces ‘Fake Paneer’ Claims, Here’s How to Check If Yours Is Authentic

A viral video has sent shockwaves through social media with influencer Sarthak Sachdeva claiming that the paneer served to him at Torii (a plush Mumbai restaurant co-owned by Gauri Khan) was “fake.” He used a few drops of iodine on the paneer in a dish turned it blackish-blue, which is considered a common reaction indicating the presence of starch.

But does that really mean the paneer was fake?

The restaurant was quick to respond to his reel with the comment: “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

So, while the iodine test can be useful, it's not foolproof especially if a dish contains other starch-rich components like soy, cornflour, or thickeners. Still, this incident has put the spotlight back on food adulteration.

Paneer is a staple in Indian kitchens, but like many popular foods, it’s not immune to tampering. Whether you’re buying it fresh or eating out, a few simple tests can help ensure you’re getting quality paneer. Fake paneer can pose serious health risks, and knowing how to test it can save you from consuming low-quality, even harmful, ingredients. Here's a handy guide to help you tell the real deal from the fakes.

5 Easy Ways to Check If Your Paneer Is Fake

1. Iodine Test (Use With Caution!)

The test that triggered the Torii debate—iodine turns blue if starch is present. Add a few drops of iodine to a small piece of paneer. If it turns blue, there's starch. But remember—this doesn’t always mean it’s fake. It could simply be part of the dish (like soy or cornstarch).

2. Read the Ingredient Label

To tell if paneer is fake from the ingredient label, check for anything beyond just milk and a coagulant like citric acid. If the label lists starches (like cornflour, potato starch), milk solids, it could be adulterated or overly processed. Real paneer is perishable. If the shelf life is unusually long, and you see preservatives like E211 (sodium benzoate) or E202 (potassium sorbate), it's likely processed and could include binders or fillers. Also, watch out for vague terms like "paneer-style" or "analogue paneer" or "dairy analogue," these usually signal imitation products. Real paneer spoils quickly, so if the shelf life seems unusually long or the fat content is very low but the texture is firm, that’s a red flag. Stick to brands with minimal, clean ingredients.

3. Boil It

Real paneer keeps its structure even in boiling water. Fake paneer often crumbles or dissolves. Drop a cube of paneer into boiling water. If it holds its shape—great. If it turns mushy or breaks apart, it might be adulterated.

4. Smell and Touch

Fresh paneer smells mildly milky and has a slightly grainy feel. Rub it between your fingers. If it’s unusually smooth or slippery, it might be synthetic. If it smells plasticky or sour, steer clear.

5. The Frying Test

Good paneer fries beautifully—crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Fry a small cube in a little oil. If it browns nicely and holds its shape, you’re good. If it melts, breaks, or leaks excess oil—it could be synthetic or adulterated.

While the Torii incident sparked a conversation, it also reminded us that food science isn’t always black and white... sometimes it’s black and blue.