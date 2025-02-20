Fake Paneer Alert! 4 Tests You Can Do At Home To Find Out If You Are Using Analogue Paneer Or The Real Thing

What if the paneer you’re lovingly adding to your meals isn’t real? A growing menace in the dairy industry is the rise of a cheap, synthetic substitute officially known as analogue paneer. Unlike authentic paneer made from pure milk, this fake paneer is produced using starch, hydrogenated fats, synthetic milk, and sometimes even harmful chemicals like urea and detergents. It’s designed to mimic the texture and taste of genuine paneer while drastically cutting production costs.
The Problems With Fake Paneer
Unsuspecting consumers like you and me are eating this fake paneer in restaurants, packaged meals, and even from local dairies, unaware of its potential health risks. It does not give you any of the nutritional benefits of paneer. Long-term consumption can lead to digestive issues, food poisoning, and damage to the liver and kidneys in extreme cases. Some of the most trusted restaurants and food delivery services have been caught using paneer that is questionable and, moreover, dangerous for your body.
So how do you protect your family? Apart from checking the ingredient label, here are four simple tests to check if the paneer you just bought is the real deal.
1. BOILING TEST
Genuine paneer is holds its structure even when boiled. Fake paneer, however, crumbles or dissolves into the water.
How to test:
- Boil some water and drop a small piece of paneer into it.
- Let it sit for a minute or two.
- If the paneer retains its shape, it’s likely real. If it begins to disintegrate or turn slimy, you’ve got a fake on your hands.
2. The Smell and Touch Test
Authentic paneer has a fresh, milky scent and a slightly grainy texture. Fake paneer (particularly those mixed with starch or synthetic milk) may feel excessively smooth, rubbery, or emit a chemical-like smell.
How to test:
- Rub a small piece of paneer between your fingers. If it’s overly slippery or leaves a soapy residue, be cautious.
- Smell it. If it has a plasticky or sour odour, it’s probably adulterated.
3. IODINE TEST
One of the most common ways paneer is faked is by adding starch. Fortunately, you can test for this with something as simple as iodine.
How to test:
- Take a small piece of paneer and pour a few drops of iodine tincture on it (available at any chemist).
- If the iodine turns blue, your paneer contains starch, meaning it’s fake.
- If there’s no colour change, your paneer is safe.
4. FRYING TEST
Real paneer maintains its consistency when fried, turning golden brown while staying firm. Fake paneer, on the other hand, tends to break apart or leave an oily residue, indicating the presence of non-dairy additives.
How to test:
- Heat a little oil in a pan and fry a small cube of paneer.
- Observe if it holds its shape and turns crispy brown or if it crumbles and releases excessive oil.
- Fake paneer is a real health hazard. So the next time you buy paneer from the market, take a moment to test it.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
