Fake Paneer Alert! 4 Tests You Can Do At Home To Find Out If You Are Using Analogue Paneer Or The Real Thing

Fake paneer looks like the real thing. Try these tests to tell the difference ( Freepik )

What if the paneer you’re lovingly adding to your meals isn’t real? A growing menace in the dairy industry is the rise of a cheap, synthetic substitute officially known as analogue paneer. Unlike authentic paneer made from pure milk, this fake paneer is produced using starch, hydrogenated fats, synthetic milk, and sometimes even harmful chemicals like urea and detergents. It’s designed to mimic the texture and taste of genuine paneer while drastically cutting production costs.

The Problems With Fake Paneer

Unsuspecting consumers like you and me are eating this fake paneer in restaurants, packaged meals, and even from local dairies, unaware of its potential health risks. It does not give you any of the nutritional benefits of paneer. Long-term consumption can lead to digestive issues, food poisoning, and damage to the liver and kidneys in extreme cases. Some of the most trusted restaurants and food delivery services have been caught using paneer that is questionable and, moreover, dangerous for your body.

Always test paneer before using it (Freepik)

So how do you protect your family? Apart from checking the ingredient label, here are four simple tests to check if the paneer you just bought is the real deal.

1. BOILING TEST

Genuine paneer is holds its structure even when boiled. Fake paneer, however, crumbles or dissolves into the water.

How to test: